WEST DES MOINES -- Grocery store chain Hy-Vee announced Friday that it has acquired the business of 22 Shopko pharmacies in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin.
This includes the Shopko pharmacy at Sioux City's Shopko at 3025 Hamilton Blvd., according to a press release from Hy-Vee. Sioux City Shopko pharmacy customers can begin filling their prescriptions at the nearby Hy-Vee at 2827 Hamilton Blvd. beginning Jan. 23.
All impacted Shopko pharmacy patients will receive a letter from their new Hy-Vee Pharmacy with additional details, the release said.
This move comes little more than a week after Shopko announced it would close 39 stores across the country, including Cherokee's Shopko Hometown store, which had been open less than three years.