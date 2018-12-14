SIOUX CITY -- Supermarket store chain Hy-Vee announced Friday it has acquired the Shopko pharmacy in Sioux City.
The Shopko pharmacy at 3025 Hamilton Blvd. will close, according to a Hy-Vee news release. Former pharmacy customers can begin filling their prescriptions at the nearby Hy-Vee Pharmacy at 2827 Hamilton Blvd., beginning Jan. 23.
Hy-Vee is taking over 22 Shopko pharmacies in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin. All impacted Shopko pharmacy patients will receive a letter from their new Hy-Vee pharmacy with additional details, according to the release.
West Des Moines-based Hy-Vee operates 230 stores in eight Midwestern states, including four locations in metro Sioux City.
“As we continue to grow our pharmacy business, we pride ourselves on providing an excellent experience to our customers,” Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board, CEO and president, in the news release. “Our pharmacists will go above and beyond to provide numerous services to our patients so we can help them understand and assist with caring for their specific health care needs.”
The sale of the Shopko pharmacies comes less than a week after the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based retail chain announced it would close 39 stores across the country, including the Shopko Hometown in Cherokee, Iowa.