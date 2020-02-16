Innovation Market business contestants to vie for $10,000 in prizes in Sioux City Thursday

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Growth Organization (SCGO) will hold its 10th annual Innovation Market competition Thursday.

Innovation Market is "a social think-tank and business idea competition designed to grow local ideas while fostering connections between like-minded leaders of every age," according to a press release from SCGO.

The event will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of the Virginia Square Building in downtown Sioux City.

This year, for the first time in the history of the Innovation Market, the top five ideas from Innovation Market will go on to compete for $10,000 in total cash prizes: $5,500 for first place, $3,000 for second place and $1,500 for third place. They will also win other startup-focused prizes donated by local businesses.

Innovation Market will also serve as host for the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce’s February Rush Hour Connect, which will provide even greater networking opportunities for event attendees.

After the networking and voting period concludes, the Innovation Market 2020 program will kick off with a welcome from 2020 SCGO Board Vice President Jed Van’t Hof, followed by informational talks with previous Innovation Market winners.