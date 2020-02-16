Innovation Market business contestants to vie for $10,000 in prizes in Sioux City Thursday

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Growth Organization (SCGO) will hold its 10th annual Innovation Market competition Thursday.
Innovation Market is "a social think-tank and business idea competition designed to grow local ideas while fostering connections between like-minded leaders of every age," according to a press release from SCGO.
The event will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of the Virginia Square Building in downtown Sioux City.
This year, for the first time in the history of the Innovation Market, the top five ideas from Innovation Market will go on to compete for $10,000 in total cash prizes: $5,500 for first place, $3,000 for second place and $1,500 for third place. They will also win other startup-focused prizes donated by local businesses.
Innovation Market will also serve as host for the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce’s February Rush Hour Connect, which will provide even greater networking opportunities for event attendees.
After the networking and voting period concludes, the Innovation Market 2020 program will kick off with a welcome from 2020 SCGO Board Vice President Jed Van’t Hof, followed by informational talks with previous Innovation Market winners.
Speakers will include Dave Winslow with Jackson Street Brewing (first place 2015), Ryan Allen and Meghan Nelson with Lumin Therapy (first place 2016), Erik Martin with Marto Brewing (second place 2016), Sara Gotch with Gnarly Pepper (first place 2017), Rosalind Torres with Colibri Kitchen (first place 2019), and Rachel Tudehope and Drew Parvu with So Many Board Games (third place 2019).
Innovation Market will conclude Briar Cliff University's annual Entrepalooza celebration, which kicked off Feb. 10. A series of other special events are scheduled this week, including:
-- Love a Local contest winners will be announced Monday on the organization's local Facebook page. Contestants were required to purchase a Valentine from a local business, thank a business owner, or go to the Love a Local Facebook page for a chance to win $100 to spend at a local winner. Two winners will each receive a $100 gift card.
-- Swimming with the Sharks competition, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Briar Cliff's St. Francis Center. Five finalists pitch their ideas for starting or growing a business in Siouxland. The event is free and open to the public.
-- Startup Evening at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Briar Cliff's St. Francis Center. High school and college students will compete for cash prizes for the best business developed in three hours. The students will pitch their ideas at 8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.