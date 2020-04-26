Iowa ag secretary deals with COVID-19 with ‘no playbook’

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is doing what so many other government employees are doing right now. He’s trying to keep the lights on and his employees safe while still serving the public.

“There’s no playbook for what is happening,” Naig says. “We’re all trying to figure out what to do.”

The biggest piece of the puzzle for Naig as he deals with the COVID-19 situation is trying to keep his own employees safe. Some of them were already based in locations around the state, and for them there may not be big changes. Others who did work in the main office in Des Moines are now working from home. And many have changed ways they interact with the public.

Some offices are closed to the public, and a farmer wishing to meet with someone must make an appointment. Some inspection schedules have been altered, with a priority being put on inspections related to food or agricultural production and processing.

Naig, a Cylinder native, says educating the public is also important. Part of that is reminding farmers and rural residents to take the proper precautions. Use social distancing. Don’t hold public gatherings. Be safe.