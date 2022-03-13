Iowa Lakes Community College prepares career academy at Spirit Lakes campus

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Iowa Lakes Community College is moving forward with plans for a new regional career academy at its campus in Spirit Lake.

The academy will increase access to career and technical programming options in high-demand fields for the Spirit Lake, Estherville Lincoln Central, Harris-Lake Park and Okoboji school districts, said Robert Leifeld, the community college's vice president of administration.

Iowa Lakes Community College and the school districts worked together to determine the program offerings and additional STEM-related courses available at the Spirit Lake Campus Regional Career Academy beginning last fall.

In December, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the state would award $1 million competitive grants to Iowa Lakes and three other colleges -- Des Moines Area Community College, Iowa Western Community College and North Iowa Area Community College -- to increase access to career academy programs in high-demand fields through new regional centers.

It was the third round of awards through the state's Career Academy Incentive Fund, which was established by a 2019 law that extends a statewide penny sales tax for school infrastructure, called Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE), through January 2051.

Students in partnering school districts will benefit from industry partnerships, earn high school and college credit and gain technical and traditional academic skills offered through career and technical education (CTE) programs.

During a meeting in February, the Iowa Lakes Community College Board of Trustees viewed new and modern design elements and proposed renovations to the Spirit Lake campus, including high-technology laboratories, fully interactive and student-centered classrooms, and state-of-the-art, advanced simulation software.

"In addition to partnerships formed with the participating school districts, Iowa Lakes has secured partnerships with businesses who have committed to supporting the Spirit Lake Campus Regional Career Academy through work-based learning opportunities," Leifeld said.

Leifeld noted additional school districts have the opportunity to partner with Iowa Lakes to take advantage of the programming options offered through the career academy.

