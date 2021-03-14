Iowa Lakes law firm to become Goosmann firm

SIOUX CITY -- The Goosmann Law Firm has announced that the Sackett Law Firm, formerly a Goosmann affiliate, has merged with Goosmann.
The deal was effective March 1.
Sackett, which has offices in Spirit Lake and Spencer, Iowa, will now be called Sackett | A Goosmann Law Firm. The Goosmann Law Firm will retain its current name and logo. The Sackett firm employs three attorneys and four non-attorney staffers.
Barry Shaw Sackett, the owner of Sackett Law Firm whose legacy goes back more than a century, is joining Goosmann as partner alongside partners Joel Carney, Andrew Simpson and CEO Jeana Goosmann. Carney and Simpson both work out of the Omaha office.
Since May of 2019, Sackett has served as corporate counsel at Goosmann while also leading Sackett Law Firm. He has 28 years of legal experience, with practice areas including business transactions, entity formation, real estate, tax, estate planning, probate and work as a certified mediator. Sackett is licensed in Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota and California.
In addition to Sackett, attorney Lisa M. Steffen has joined the Goosmann team as a partner leading the Spirit Lake area. Steffen has experience in trust and estate planning, real estate, business and probate. She's worked in rural general practice for 10 years and is licensed in Iowa and Massachusetts.
Attorney Kristine Willrett also joins Goosmann in the Spencer office. She has experience in real estate, commercial transactions, corporate and estate planning. She is licensed in Iowa and Minnesota.
Other Sackett staffers joining Goosmann Law Firm include tax paralegal Clarice Howard, probate & trust paralegal Linda Storey, administrator Cory Peterson and real estate/billing staffer Courtney Christensen.
The merger brings Goosmann into new territory -- Dickinson County and Clay County. Besides these, the firm has offices in Sioux City, Omaha and Sioux Falls.