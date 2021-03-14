Iowa Lakes law firm to become Goosmann firm

SIOUX CITY -- The Goosmann Law Firm has announced that the Sackett Law Firm, formerly a Goosmann affiliate, has merged with Goosmann.

The deal was effective March 1.

Sackett, which has offices in Spirit Lake and Spencer, Iowa, will now be called Sackett | A Goosmann Law Firm. The Goosmann Law Firm will retain its current name and logo. The Sackett firm employs three attorneys and four non-attorney staffers.

Barry Shaw Sackett, the owner of Sackett Law Firm whose legacy goes back more than a century, is joining Goosmann as partner alongside partners Joel Carney, Andrew Simpson and CEO Jeana Goosmann. Carney and Simpson both work out of the Omaha office.

Since May of 2019, Sackett has served as corporate counsel at Goosmann while also leading Sackett Law Firm. He has 28 years of legal experience, with practice areas including business transactions, entity formation, real estate, tax, estate planning, probate and work as a certified mediator. Sackett is licensed in Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota and California.