Iowa Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald names 26 Woodbury County businesses with "funds waiting to be claimed"

More than two-dozen Woodbury County businesses are a part of a "treasure hunt."

Friday morning, the office of Iowa Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald announced via press release that 26 Woodbury businesses have funds waiting to be claimed through the so-called "Great Iowa Treasure Hunt" which has been in operation since 1983.

"We are a state supported by the hard work of small businesses and local organizations, which is why I want to extend my own helping hand and reunite Iowa organizations with their rightful money," Fitzgerald said in the announcement.

Per the release, the 26 businesses in Woodbury County, and what they are owed, are:

Abra Sioux City, Sioux City- $7,626.43 Deanda Bean Walkers and Detasselers Inc., Sioux City- $3,058.00 Iowa Technology and Education Connection, Sioux City- $2,029.54 Long Lines, Sergeant Bluff- $1,902.08 Plaza Bowl Restaurant, Sioux City- $1,443.5 Select Food Market, Sioux City- $1,440.57 Karen and Kates Cafe Inc., Sioux City- $1,413.35 Sioux Body Shop, Sioux City- $1,067.17 Stabers Meats Inc., Sioux City- $1,052.87 Joe's Mini Mart, Sioux City- $1,028.22 Dorseys Bar Grill In Sioux City, Sioux City- $1,001.00 Moville Evangelical Church of North America, Moville- $995.72 The Micah Project, Sioux City- $992.27 Prestige Collision Specialist, Sioux City- $941.60 Burrito Builders St Joe 301 LLC, Sergeant Bluff- $720.00 Grandpa's Discount Autos, Sioux City- $617.10 El Jalisco, Sioux City- $577.85 Choose Joy Sara Gitz Frankl Memorial Fou, Sioux City- $529.56 Morningside Church of Christ, Sioux City- $492.00 La Momia, Sioux City- $476.77 Dakota Graphics, Sioux City- $454.75 Sergeant Bluff Vol Fire Dept., Sergeant Bluff- $449.97 Artisan Press, Sioux City- $406.85 Simply Photography, Sioux City $356.07 St Mary's Catholic Church, Oto- $342.80 Siouxland Humane Society, Sioux City- $300.00

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

