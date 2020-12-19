ISU farmland report shows land values up across Northwest Iowa

"In Northwest Iowa, especially, there's always a tight market because there's extra competition among the livestock producers for acres," said Wendong Zhang, an assistant professor of economics at Iowa State and the man behind the Iowa Land Value Survey.

Overall, the state's farmland values jumped by an average of 1.7 percent. A handful of counties, mainly in the southeast and southwest, saw their land values either decline or increase only very slightly. This was the state's second consecutive year of broad farmland price increases, following a slight drop in 2018.

Zhang said that low interest rates -- the Federal Reserve has maintained its interest rates just above zero for most of this year -- were a major factor in the strong prices. This is in part because low interest rates reduce borrowing costs, making it more affordable to purchase land and helping drive up demand.

"Plus it means that the alternative investment returns, such as bonds and others, will be lower," Zhang said of the low interest rates.

Major federal assistance to farmers also helped prop up land prices this year; the positive effects of the government's aid to the farm economy will probably be felt for a few years to come, Zhang said.