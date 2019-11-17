You are the owner of this article.
Jensen Le Mars Ford Chrysler celebrates 25 years in business
Jensen Le Mars Ford Chrysler celebrates 25 years in business

Jensen Motors celebrates 25 years of service

Don Schrunk, general manager of Jensen Le Mars Ford Chrysler, poses in the show room in Le Mars on Thursday. Jensen Motors is celebrating 25 years of service and Schrunk has been with the dealership from the beginning.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

LE MARS, Iowa -- In April 1994, Bob Jensen bought a car dealership in Le Mars, his second location at the time. About three weeks later, a hog farmer named Don Schrunk joined the staff as a salesman. 

"I just answered an ad, is what I did," Schrunk said. 

Schrunk worked his way up the chain of command, becoming the used car manager a couple years after he joined and, in 2000, the general sales manager. He became the general manager this year, after the retirement of the previous general manager. 

[From 2014: Woodhouse brings new auto family, facade to Sixth Street site.]

"We didn't have a general manager for the longest period of time," Schrunk said, because Jensen himself often acted in that capacity over the years. 

This year the Jensen Le Mars Ford Chrysler dealership is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The dealership opened as Le Mars Ford Mercury and kept that name for some time after Jensen purchased it. Ford representatives presented Jensen and Schrunk a 25-year service award the week before last. 

Jensen began his auto career in the Detroit area before moving to Northwest Iowa and acquiring the Heartland Motors dealership in Hawarden in 1988. The Le Mars location came six years later, followed later by his two locations in Sioux City. His Volkswagen dealership, opened at the end of 2013, was the first to sell that marque in Sioux City in decades. 

The staff at the Le Mars dealership is reportedly four times larger than it was in 1994. 

The biggest market shift since Schrunk began selling cars, he said, is how pervasive tech has become. Computers and smartphones have, to varying degrees, upended the marketing of vehicles, communication with customers and the technological complexity of the cars themselves -- most of which now have screens in the dashboard, back-up cameras, keys that are actually computerized fobs and, increasingly, features like automatic emergency braking and auto stop-start engines that shut off when they're idled too long. 

None of which existed when Schrunk started -- federal law didn't even mandate airbags until the late 1990s, several years after Schrunk began selling cars. 

"When I started, we'd done all of our customer follow-up and keeping track of everything was on paper. We didn't even have a computer on each desk when I started, and that came along, then the digital craze came, the internet came," he said. "A whole new way of marketing came along. A whole new way of communicating with the customer." 

In its earliest days the dealership sold the Ford Crown Victoria, Thunderbird and Probe and the Mercury Grand Marquis, Cougar and Mystique, among others, all long since discontinued. Ford eliminated the entire Mercury line eight years ago. 

But car dealerships can outlast the brands they sell. In the case of Jensen's Le Mars dealership, Schrunk said people still need customer service, even as some use smartphones to browse for cars boasting rain-sensing windshield wipers and a dozen different safety features. 

"The thing that hasn't changed, is the relationship you build with your customers, that is still the same, people need assistance in making the large purchase that they do and they need somebody that they can go to and help them make that decision," he said. 

