Jensen Le Mars Ford Chrysler celebrates 25 years in business

The staff at the Le Mars dealership is reportedly four times larger than it was in 1994.

The biggest market shift since Schrunk began selling cars, he said, is how pervasive tech has become. Computers and smartphones have, to varying degrees, upended the marketing of vehicles, communication with customers and the technological complexity of the cars themselves -- most of which now have screens in the dashboard, back-up cameras, keys that are actually computerized fobs and, increasingly, features like automatic emergency braking and auto stop-start engines that shut off when they're idled too long.

None of which existed when Schrunk started -- federal law didn't even mandate airbags until the late 1990s, several years after Schrunk began selling cars.

"When I started, we'd done all of our customer follow-up and keeping track of everything was on paper. We didn't even have a computer on each desk when I started, and that came along, then the digital craze came, the internet came," he said. "A whole new way of marketing came along. A whole new way of communicating with the customer."