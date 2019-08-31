SIOUX CITY -- Back in late summer of 1959, Jerry and Ilene Foister hopped in their car for a drive around Sioux City.
The couple happened upon a vacant storefront at 1417 Morningside Ave.
"We were out for a ride one day and I saw that building for rent and I said to Jerry, 'We should start a pizza house,'" Ilene Foister, 86, recalled in a recent interview. "About a month later we had a pizza house."
At the time, Jerry worked as an insurance agent. Ilene Foister has "no idea" where she got the idea to start a pizzeria. She may have been inspired by other, early restaurants that served pizza in Sioux City -- the dish wasn't nearly as ubiquitous as it is today, but it was quickly developing a following.
"I didn't like pizza at all, so that wasn't the reason," she quipped.
At the time, she wasn't even sure how to make a pizza.
"At 3 o'clock I made the first pizza and we were opening at 4. I put it in the oven, I had no idea how much cheese to put on it, and a man came in and he said, 'I want to buy that first pizza,'" Foister recalled. "I said, 'Well I don't know what it's going to be like, the cheese is running all over the oven.' He said, 'I don't care, I want to buy it.'"
The business, originally called Morningside Pizza, became known as Jerry's Pizza in 1980. One of the most ubiquitous eateries in Sioux City, Jerry's turns 60 years old this year.
Jerry Foister died unexpectedly in 1989 at age 60, and Ilene Foister is now retired. The family business today is operated by their sons, Mike and Terry, Mike's wife, Barb, and Terry's wife, Diane.
Terry and Mike were 8 and 9 years old, respectively, when the restaurant opened. They've spent their entire careers at Jerry's Pizza, except for stints serving in the Army and Navy, respectively.
Their children and some of their grandchildren also have shared in the fourth-generation pizza legacy. Having as many hands on deck as possible is a necessity in a business where timely service is essential.
"One of my father's favorite phrases was, 'I don't care how, we just need to get the job done!'" Mike Foister recalled.
In the early days, Jerry and Ilene Foister used a shoebox as a cash register and a card table to roll the dough, according to Jerry's obituary. At the time of his death, the family operated five locations, including one in Le Mars and one in South Sioux City.
The family has since pared back to two stores -- the original one in Morningside and a location at West 25th Street and Hamilton Boulevard.
The Foisters' pizza parlor was innovative from its earliest days. Years before pizza delivery was a bring-your-own-car proposition, Jerry's kept a fleet of delivery vehicles. Their auto insurance company put the kibosh on this practice years ago.
"My father was the first person to ever deliver food in Sioux City," Mike Foister, 68, said. "Somebody'll question that I'm sure."
SIOUX CITY -- To mark its 40th year in business, a longtime Sioux City chicken purveyor is inviting the public to a special meal in hopes of r…
Though he was hesitant to provide the information, fearing someone may challenge his math, Mike Foister suggested that over 60 years the family has used about five to six million pounds of cheese for its pizzas.
To commemorate its major milestone, Jerry's plans to make a sizable donation to GiGi's Playhouse in Sioux City. A portion of all pizza sales on Thursday, Sept. 5 will go to the nonprofit organization, which provides programming and arts education for people with Down syndrome.
"I have a great-niece that has Down syndrome," Barb Foister said. "We were trying to give something back to our community. And that money does stay here."
