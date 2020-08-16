Joe Morten & Son employee celebrates 50 years with South Sioux City insurer

Joseph A. Morten opened the Joe Morten Insurance agency in South Sioux City in 1936. His son, Joseph W. Morton, later joined the firm. In the old days, Joe Morten wrote personal lines of insurance, like homeowner's and car insurance.

Eventually. Morten began writing trucking insurance policies, but the agency needed an insurance company that would underwrite them. In the 1950s, Morten organized Great West Underwriters, which would later become Great West Casualty. Morten would become known primarily for its trucking insurance.

The younger Joe Morten was still at the company when Lake began working in 1970, as president of both Joe Morten & Son and Great West Casualty. It was a tight-knit firm.

"Back then it was much smaller, and you really felt like you knew everybody on a personal basis. Even the executives knew you by first name, and they'd call you by first name," Lake said.

The company has grown immensely in the half century that Lake has been on the job. Great West now has five regional offices, and Joe Morten has seven regional agencies. With more than 500 employees in South Sioux City alone, Great West is one of the metro area's largest employers.