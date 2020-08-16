Joe Morten & Son employee celebrates 50 years with South Sioux City insurer

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- At age 18, Roxie Lake started work at the Joe Morten & Son insurance agency in South Sioux City.
"When I started on day one, there were some ladies that had been here for 10 years. And I thought, 'Oh my God, I'll never be here 10 years,'" Lake recalled with a laugh.
Now 68, Lake this month became the first employee to spend 50 years with the agency, which today is affiliated with Great West Casualty Co. Both entities are today owned by Old Republic Insurance.
In the summer of 1970, Lake had taken a job at a bank in downtown Sioux City, working with microfilm and running personal errands for the bank president's wife. That job didn't last long at all.
"After I'd been there 10 days, then Joe Morten called me, and offered me a job. And I decided, I live in South Sioux, why not work in South Sioux and not have to pay for parking?" she said.
In August 1970, Lake started out as a mail clerk and a backup switchboard operator, at the old Joe Morten offices on Dakota Avenue. "I was employee number 35," she said with a laugh.
A few years later, she began typing endorsements on insurance policies, By 1975 or 1976, she was working in the underwriting department at Great West Casualty.
In 1989, she returned to the Joe Morten office as a customer service representative. In 2002 she became office administrator, followed a few years later by office manager.
Joseph A. Morten opened the Joe Morten Insurance agency in South Sioux City in 1936. His son, Joseph W. Morton, later joined the firm. In the old days, Joe Morten wrote personal lines of insurance, like homeowner's and car insurance.
Eventually. Morten began writing trucking insurance policies, but the agency needed an insurance company that would underwrite them. In the 1950s, Morten organized Great West Underwriters, which would later become Great West Casualty. Morten would become known primarily for its trucking insurance.
The younger Joe Morten was still at the company when Lake began working in 1970, as president of both Joe Morten & Son and Great West Casualty. It was a tight-knit firm.
"Back then it was much smaller, and you really felt like you knew everybody on a personal basis. Even the executives knew you by first name, and they'd call you by first name," Lake said.
The company has grown immensely in the half century that Lake has been on the job. Great West now has five regional offices, and Joe Morten has seven regional agencies. With more than 500 employees in South Sioux City alone, Great West is one of the metro area's largest employers.
Lake has outlasted most of the skills that she needed in her early days on the job -- taking down letters in shorthand, typing endorsements on a typewriter, the microfilm. Today, she looks back in wonderment that trucking companies used to wait for a typed insurance certificate to reach them by mail.
"Man, those guys were waiting for a week before the mail got there!" Lake said. "Then we started using fax, and we could fax the certificates. Now it's email."
Is Lake going to continue on in her career another 10 or 20 years?
"I don't think I'll go that long," she said.
"I just think I'm going to work until I'm ready (to retire). They say you'll know when you're ready. And I just don't have that feeling yet."
