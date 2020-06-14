Jolly Time popcorn sales surged as pandemic kept more consumers at home

"Mom's digging out the old corn-popper, and she's teaching the new generation of people how to pop popcorn the traditional way, which in my view is fantastic," Smith said.

In normal times, there's an inventory of about two-to-three weeks' worth of finished, shelf-ready Jolly Time products. This warehoused inventory didn't last long once demand surged. "That cushion, that inventory, evaporated within a week or two," Smith said.

By and large, the company kept its products on shelves (though Smith acknowledged some orders may have been delayed or short) -- in large part because the employees went into a sort of popcorn overdrive.

"Our production employees, in order to keep up with the increased demand, have been consistently working 12-hour days. And that concerns me, obviously, because of burnout, but at the same time, they're doing it with a smile, they're as excited about what's happening around here as I am," Smith said.

"When others are suffering because they lost their jobs, (our employees) are getting a lot of overtime. But their effort has been extraordinary. Beyond anything I could have ever hoped for."