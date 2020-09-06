Jumpy Monkey Coffee among Iowa firms featured on new state website

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Lori and Mike Bride, co-owners of Jumpy Monkey Coffee, are proud to call their product "coffee with a cause" because they employ individuals with disabilities.
Jumpy Monkey, a premium roasting business based in Sergeant Bluff, remained in operation throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, though it has faced headwinds, much like other businesses.
The firm was among the first small businesses in the state to sign up for Shop Iowa, a new website unveiled last month by the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
Staci Hupp Ballard, the IEDA's chief strategic communications officer, said some smaller businesses in Iowa historically haven't had much of an online presence, often because of technical or other barriers. Others may have already established their own website or social media accounts, but could still benefit from a boost in visibility.
An online presence became altogether more vital for small businesses in the time of COVID-19, which is what spurred IEDA to develop the website. IEDA partnered with Iowa-based Member Marketplace Inc. to make the website a reality.
"It's really giving the small retail businesses, especially those that didn't have an online presence, a way to showcase their products and their business," Ballard said. "It's been clear to us, that those small businesses who have had a strong online presence, are the one that will really make it through."
Lori Bride said she hopes Shop Iowa raises Jumpy Monkey's public visibility.
"It's one more way to get our name out there. It's one more way to say, hey, we're online, this is who we are," Bride said. "We have to get our name out there. We're very appreciative that they did this."
Shop Iowa showcases retailers who sell everything from apparel and accessories to arts and crafts, pet supplies and wedding items.
Eligible small businesses have fewer than about 20 employees, or an annual gross income of less than $4 million. They also must be willing to receive and able to fulfill orders from customers through the Shop Iowa website, Ballard said. The website is free for small businesses to use through June 2021.
Shoppers on the site can search by product category, or by community.
Around the time of Shop Iowa's launch, more than 140 small retailers were on the site. Later in the month, that number grew to around 200.
"We expect that number to keep growing," Ballard said.
The Brides have operated Jumpy Monkey for about two years, though the business dates back roughly 17 years.
Lori Bride said the process of setting up shop on Shop Iowa was fairly straightforward. Being online wasn't new to Jumpy Monkey -- they already had a vibrant website of their own.
"It was very easy," she said.
Bride and Ballard both said they have high hopes for the site.
"There's been a lot of interest and a lot of excitement around Shop Iowa," Ballard said.
