Jumpy Monkey Coffee among Iowa firms featured on new state website

Lori Bride said she hopes Shop Iowa raises Jumpy Monkey's public visibility.

"It's one more way to get our name out there. It's one more way to say, hey, we're online, this is who we are," Bride said. "We have to get our name out there. We're very appreciative that they did this."

Shop Iowa showcases retailers who sell everything from apparel and accessories to arts and crafts, pet supplies and wedding items.

Eligible small businesses have fewer than about 20 employees, or an annual gross income of less than $4 million. They also must be willing to receive and able to fulfill orders from customers through the Shop Iowa website, Ballard said. The website is free for small businesses to use through June 2021.

Shoppers on the site can search by product category, or by community.

Around the time of Shop Iowa's launch, more than 140 small retailers were on the site. Later in the month, that number grew to around 200.

"We expect that number to keep growing," Ballard said.

The Brides have operated Jumpy Monkey for about two years, though the business dates back roughly 17 years.