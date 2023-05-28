Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

IDA GROVE, Iowa -- Kenneth L. Van Kekerix, president and chief executive officer of Ida Grove Bancshares, Inc. and chairman of the board of United Bank of Iowa, will retire May 31 after 36 years of service, the bank announced this week.

Van Kekerix started his career with United Bank of Iowa (formerly Ida County State Bank) in December 1986, when he accepted the role of president.

During his tenure, Van Kekerix served as chairman of the board, president and CEO of United Bank of Iowa, as well as President and CEO of Ida Grove Bancshares, Inc. In April 2008, he stepped back from the day-to-day operations and transitioned to president and CEO of Ida Grove Bancshares, Inc. and chairman of the board of United Bank of Iowa, serving in this role for the past 15 years, the bank said in its press release.

Owen Bolte, former president and CEO of United Bank of Iowa, will replace Van Kekerix as chairman of the board of United Bank of Iowa and president and CEO of Ida Grove Bancshares, Inc., effective June 1.

Bolte, who has a 32 year career with United Bank of Iowa, served as president and CEO of United Bank of Iowa from April 2008, until May 2022, when he announced his retirement. Bolte has served as a director for the past 22 years.

Van Kekerix’s plans for retirement include frequent trips with his wife, Lisa, including a much-anticipated trip to Israel this summer, the bank said in its press release. He also recently obtained his pilot’s license and enjoys flying whenever he has the opportunity. The couple looks forward to spending more time with their four grown children and their families, which includes twelve grandchildren with one more arriving in July.

United Bank of Iowa entered many new markets during Van Kekerix’s tenure; the bank now has offices in 35 western Iowa communities. The bank’s assets have grown to $2.3 billion, and the bank currently has 339 employees. The bank changed its name from Ida County State Bank to United Bank of Iowa in 1996.

“United Bank of Iowa has a strong financial posture and is positioned to continue to thrive and grow into the future. I am confident that President and CEO Dan Dotzler and Chairman Bolte will provide a seamless transition. This leadership team is committed and equipped to carry forward United Bank of Iowa’s success," Van Kekerix said in a statement.