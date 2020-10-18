Kruse takes helm of Siouxland Chamber board amid challenging business environment

In short, the workforce problem facing the Chamber under Kruse is the polar opposite of the workforce issue of recent years.

"Earlier, we didn't have enough workers in Sioux City, had a very, very low unemployment rate, and our task was to get people to move to Sioux City, bring an environment that people want to come here for," he said. "And now, I think, the biggest short-term (goal) is to get back to full employment. There's a lot of people that don't have jobs in light of what went on with COVID.

"And part of that is just, economic development. If we can bring in more businesses, that problem will solve itself, and then the pendulum maybe swings back the other way, where now we've got a workforce problem again. And we hope we do someday," Kruse added.

Economic development -- luring new businesses -- doesn't happen without infrastructure in place. When considering a move to any metro area, most businesses strongly consider things like nearby highways and airports. Having an airport with little air service bodes poorly for the area at a time when new employers would be a welcome site.

Which makes the problem at the Sioux Gateway Airport -- American Airlines wants to stop flying unsubsidized flights due to catastrophically low passenger traffic -- an altogether more urgent matter to attend to.