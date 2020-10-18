Kruse takes helm of Siouxland Chamber board amid challenging business environment

DAKOTA DUNES -- As the new chair of the Siouxland Chamber Board of Directors, Joe Kruse faces a business climate much different than his immediate predecessors.
Kruse, 56, is the founder, owner and president of Kruse Financial Group in Dakota Dunes.
When past chairs Jennifer Letch and Nick DeRoos started their one-year terms, the metro area's unemployment rate hovered around 2 or 3 percent -- essentially full employment, a situation where everyone who wants a job has a job.
Prior to this year, business leaders talked often about too few workers to fill the open positions, and hatched various plans to lure more applicants to the area.
This spring, when the coronavirus pandemic took hold and most public establishments were shuttered, the unemployment rate hit 9.3 percent in metro Sioux City, the highest mark since 1990. The unemployment subsequently eased up a bit, to around 7.4 percent and later dropping to an estimated 5.8 percent.
The pandemic is ongoing and likely will be at least until a vaccine is introduced. A full picture of the damage, including the number of businesses closed permanently and workers collecting unemployment for long stretches, might not be realized for some time.
"I hope like heck that our attrition, the loss of businesses, is very few in Sioux City when this is all said and done, we all hope," Kruse said in an interview shortly before starting his one-year term on Oct. 1.
In short, the workforce problem facing the Chamber under Kruse is the polar opposite of the workforce issue of recent years.
"Earlier, we didn't have enough workers in Sioux City, had a very, very low unemployment rate, and our task was to get people to move to Sioux City, bring an environment that people want to come here for," he said. "And now, I think, the biggest short-term (goal) is to get back to full employment. There's a lot of people that don't have jobs in light of what went on with COVID.
"And part of that is just, economic development. If we can bring in more businesses, that problem will solve itself, and then the pendulum maybe swings back the other way, where now we've got a workforce problem again. And we hope we do someday," Kruse added.
Economic development -- luring new businesses -- doesn't happen without infrastructure in place. When considering a move to any metro area, most businesses strongly consider things like nearby highways and airports. Having an airport with little air service bodes poorly for the area at a time when new employers would be a welcome site.
Which makes the problem at the Sioux Gateway Airport -- American Airlines wants to stop flying unsubsidized flights due to catastrophically low passenger traffic -- an altogether more urgent matter to attend to.
"I do think we will have an air service, if it's not American, it'll be someone else," said Kruse, who himself is a licensed pilot and also sits on the airport's board of trustees.
Humble roots
Kruse grew up in South Sioux City, which in his youth wasn't yet the bustling, multicultural town it is now. His father, Joe Sr., cut trees, drove a milk route for Wells Dairy and owned the Huddle Lounge. The younger Kruse often worked alongside his father.
Joe Kruse and his wife, Renee, have been married for 31 years. The couple have three children -- Nicole, 30, Tyler, 29 and Cory, 28, and two grandchildren, Emery, 10, and Rowan, 1.
Kruse began his career in the insurance industry in the 1980s, working first as an adjuster for Allied Group Insurance in Des Moines and then as an agent for New York Life Insurance in Sioux City.
A few years later, he hung out a shingle of his own under the name "Kruse & Associates," later changing the name to Kruse Financial Group. In the early years he had an office in downtown Sioux City and later South Sioux City, before relocating his company to Dakota Dunes in 2002.
The firm does more than sell insurance now.
"We organize and coordinate the financial affairs of business owners, and families, and professionals," Kruse said. He described the Kruse Financial as "a holistic planning firm," with an all-encompassing purview.
A graduate of Bishop Heelan High School and the (now-defunct) Westmar College in Le Mars, Kruse said he didn't know what he wanted to do right out of college, but he already had the entrepreneurial bug.
"One thing I always knew is, I didn't want to work for someone my whole life, I wanted to do my own thing and work for myself," he said.
