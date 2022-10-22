Lance Morgan: Sioux City should embrace its blue-collar reputation

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Metro Sioux City should build on its status as a blue-collar city to help grow the local economy, the new chair of The Siouxland Initiative said Friday.

"Sioux City is still a blue collar town," Ho-Chunk Inc. CEO Lance Morgan told over 100 business leaders at The Initiative's annual meeting. "Everybody wants to be a white-collar town. You don’t want to just be a blue collar town, you want the balance.

"But maybe that’s what we are, and maybe that’s what we’ll be. And, maybe, that’s not so bad anymore, especially with (more manufacturing) coming back to the United States."

His comments came as Tyson Foods prepares to transfer about 580 white-collar jobs in Dakota Dunes to the meat company's world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.

It's the latest in a series of large corporate offices the metro has lost in recent decades.

"We keep losing big companies," Morgan told the audience at the Marriott in South Sioux City. "It’s a tragedy. "We’re facing something like that now."

At the same time, a number of area employers continue to struggle to fill hourly positions due to near-historic low unemployment.

"Everybody who wants a job either has a job or can find one," Wells Enterprises CEO Mike Wells, the outgoing board chair for The Siouxland Initiative, told the audience.

To recruit enough workers to keep their plants running, Wells and several other area manufacturers have sharply raised wages in recent years.

"I was talking to Mike. He’s got starting pay of $69,000, making ice cream. I’ve got people coming out of college making $50,000."" Morgan told the audience Friday.

Morgan returned to Siouxland in 1995 to start up Ho-Chunk Inc., the rapidly growing economic development corporation for the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

In his remarks as the TSI's new chair Friday, Morgan challenged his fellow business executives to also embrace the community's increasingly diverse population. As an example, he mentioned the large number of minority business owners populating storefronts along South Sioux City's Dakota Avenue, not far from the hotel ballroom where the lunch featuring steak took place. Many of those merchants and other up-and-coming business owners need help to reach the next level of success, he said.

"We should embrace them and figure out how to nurture that," he said.

"If somebody would have told you in 1995 that one of the next big companies in Sioux City was going to come out of Winnebago, Nebraska, I would have bet against it, and I was running it. And, I’m optimistic by nature," he quipped.

Ho-Chunk, Inc., which employs over 1,000 people in 22 states and around the globe in a diverse set of businesses, ended 2020 as the company's most successful with a net profit of over $28 million.

The Siouxland Initiative, or TSI, is the economic development division of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce. Amid the tight labor market, TSI leaders are now focusing less on job creation and more on quality of life and other issues to help bring more workers to the tri-state region.

Morgan noted the funds TSI has to spend to achieve its objectives, about $1 million, are a "drop in the bucket" compared to the resources available to city governments in the region. More importantly, the organization has a wealth of seasoned, well-connected leaders, he noted.

"I think what I want to do is take this power in this room and the power of that board and see if we can drive some kind of consensus to get some things done," he said.

Ernie Goss, an economics professor at Creighton University who was the guest speaker at Friday's TSI lunch, said manufacturing remains solid in the Midwest, even as the national and regional economy face strong headwinds.

Goss, who leads a monthly index report based on a survey of supply managers that helps forecast economic conditions for a nine-state region stretching from Minnesota to Arkansas and including Nebraska, highlighted a number of troublesome warning sides for the economy, including the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes in an attempt to tame high inflation.

"I'm not in the recession camp just yet, but I'm getting close," he told the audience.