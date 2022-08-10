Le Mars business, Hardware Hank & Flooring, takes the top 'Open 4 Business' grant from Iowa Economic Development Authority

LE MARS, Iowa — A Le Mars hardware store was chosen from among 24 competitors statewide for the top prize in the annual "Open 4 Business" pitch contest organized by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Finance Authority.

Hardware Hank & Flooring, a hardware and flooring store, won $20,000 in a pitch contest held in Pella, Iowa, on Aug. 1. Last month, the store won $8,000 in an earlier, regional round of the business pitch competition.

Scott Pageler, who has owned Hardware Hank & Flooring for 12 years, pitched a high-tech "mobile flooring showroom" to demonstrate how the flooring would look inside a customer's home or business.

"Instead of coming down to the store, looking samples over, taking samples out to the car, taking them into your house, looking them over, back to the car, back to the store -- I bring the flooring showroom to you," Pageler said.

Pageler began bringing samples to the customer in recent years, but he doesn't yet have the equipment to bring them the mobile showroom experience he has in mind. Thus, the grant.

The enclosed trailer was ordered Wednesday, Pageler said.

Inside the trailer-showroom will be samples of flooring, a big-screen television, a mobile wi-fi hotspot, and a tablet-computer. The technology allows the customer to see how their flooring choice would look.

"So, what happens is, we go inside, we take pictures of their home, of the flooring, and then we can go back out to the trailer and upload those pictures to manufacturers' websites, where they have -- it's like a flooring visualizer tool -- and so we can plug different flooring options right on top of their existing floor," he said.

The mobile showroom would be especially attractive for older residents, busy parents and businesses considering a new floor, Pageler said.

"Elderly people hesitated taking any samples because they were cumbersome, moms that are busy with kids running around the store -- it's hard for them to stay focused," he said. "So we started delivering samples to peoples' houses. But there's always a better way to do something."

In addition to the trailer, Pageler said he's planning to expand the store's flooring displays.

The IEDA grant is expected to cover about 75 percent of the cost of the mobile showroom, which Pageler said will be completely sourced from local firms. The other 25 percent will be paid for by Pageler.

Initially, Pageler had forecast 10 percent growth in demand for flooring jobs during the first year the mobile showroom is up and running, but the publicity generated by his winning the IEDA contest has already begun fueling demand, well before the trailer is ready.

"We don't even have a trailer yet, and our foot-traffic for flooring has increased -- so I would say probably more along the lines of 15 to 20 percent in the first year, we're projecting," he said.

The other finalists in the contest at Pella didn't go home empty-handed. The first runner-up in the competition, Candle Ready Cakes in Dubuque, won $10,000; the second runner-up, The Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery in Burlington, won $7,500; and two honorable mentions, The Hangry Lady in Cedar Rapids and The Corner restaurant, won $5,000 each, according to an IEDA announcement. "All of the participants actually ended up getting something," Pageler said.

“The big ideas pitched by these small business owners exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit and strength of small businesses and Main Streets across the state," Debi Durham, executive director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) and Iowa Finance Authority, said in a statement.