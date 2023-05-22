LE MARS, Iowa — Here's the scoop: Ice cream rules in Le Mars!

That shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Plymouth County's largest community the home of Wells Blue Bunny Ice Cream and it has actually been dubbed "Ice Cream Capital of the World."

The best place to get brain freeze is no doubt the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor (115 Central Ave., N.W.). You can even gobble up some local history as well as dessert.

In 1913, Fred H. Wells paid $250 to a local dairy farmer for a horse, delivery wagon as well as a few cans and jars. His investment covered a milk distribution route and guaranteed Wells a source of raw milk from a herd of 15 cows.

The colorful name "Blue Bunny" came in 1935 after a Sioux City man won a whopping (for the Great Depression) $25 in a "Name that Ice Cream" contest.

Today, Blue Bunny -- and Wells Dairy, Inc. -- are well-known from coast to coast.

For sweet treat freaks, the Ice Cream Parlor is known for its humongous sundaes.

What do we recommend? Consider the Monster Peanut Butter Cup, which comes in a schooner glass rimmed with frosting and peanut butter, peanut butter candy pieces and peanut butter cups that is filled with chocolate peanut butter ice cream.

If that sounds too conservative, check out the Chocolate Volcano, which is a molten lava cake served with chocolate ice cream, chocolate whipped cream and smothered with hot fudge sauce.

Ready for doughnuts?

Need a reprieve from all of that ice cream? How does a doughnut sound?

In late 2022, the iconic Vander Meer Bakery closed its doors after a nearly 90-year run.

Tom and Patty Mullally, longtime owners of the nearby Lally's Eastside Restaurant, were always fans of Vander Meer's doughnuts, crullers and pastries.

So, the couple bought the Vander Meer name as well as its doughnut recipes, after hiring its baker Chris Steffen.

"With Vander Meer, it was all about tradition," Tom Mullally said. "The bakery represented a big part of the history of Le Mars."

The same thing could be said of Lally's Eastside Restaurant, which was started by Tom Mullally's dad Mike Mullally Sr. in 1961.

"Not too many businesses can say they've had that kind of longevity," Tom Mullally said, inside of the 125 Plymouth St. N.E. eatery.

Tom Mullally has kept most of his dad's recipes for broasted chicken and BBQ ribs, while his daughter Stacey Mullally (an experienced baker) is updating Vander Meer's lineup of sweet treats.

"We want to give people their favorite Vander Meer doughnuts," Stacey Mullally said, "but we want to add our own spin as well."

Dog-gone good

While Mullally's is a place for sit-down meals, Bob's Drive Inn, 23 Fifth Ave. S.W. is a place for handheld eats like burgers, chili dogs and good, old-fashioned loosemeat taverns.

In fact, Bob's taverns have garnered national attention from Jane and Michael Stern, whose book "Roadfood," is considered the bible for on-the-go grub.

Now a fourth-generation business, Bob's Drive Inn dates back to the 1950s. Which makes Iowa BBQ Company is a relative babe in the woods.

And BBQ? That, too?

Founded by veteran restaurateur Joe Sitzmann (P's Pizza House) in 2018, Iowa BBQ Company is already bringing barbecue partisans to 100 Plymouth St. S.W.

"When it comes to our barbecue sauces, we have a bit of Kansas City tang with a bit of Southern heat," Sitzmann said.

Well, if Sitzmann's BBQ brisket is too spicy, perhaps another visit to the Wells Visitor Center and Ice Cream Parlor might be worth your while.

"You can never have too much ice cream or too much barbecue," Sitzmann said.