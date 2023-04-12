SIOUX CITY — Forty business leaders from across the state of Iowa are gathering in Sioux City Thursday and Friday to talk about workforce and economic development as part of a program by the Iowa Association of Business and Industry Foundation.

The "Leadership Iowa" event kicks off at 8:20 a.m., Thursday at the Warrior Hotel with a greeting from Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott, according to a schedule from Leadership Iowa.

Then, at 9 a.m., there will be an "Essential Elements of Economic Development" forum hosted by Drew Conrad of the University of Northern Iowa's Institute for Decision Making.

At 10:15 a.m., Leadership Iowa attendees are scheduled to tour the Orpheum Theatre.

Debi Durham, the director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Finance Authority, will then host a "Connecting Statewide Leaders" panel at 11 a.m. in the ballroom of the Warrior.

Additional Thursday events include a networking lunch, a "Sioux City Economic Development Showcase" and "Dinner and Five Minutes of Fame" at the Stone Bru location at 101 W. Third St.

Friday morning, at 8:35 a.m., Sally Hartley, with Community Action Agency of Siouxland, will conduct a poverty simulation for the Leadership Iowa group, followed by an 11 a.m. visit to the Sioux City IowaWORKS Center facilitated by Andrea Mann and Jon Murad with Iowa Workforce Development.

According to a Leadership Iowa release, ceremonies will then conclude with a chat about workforce challenges with Kathy Anderson (Iowa Workforce Development), Lesley Bartholomew (Wells Enterprises), Lee Elliot (Wonderful Life Project, LLC) and Beth Trejo (Chatterkick).

A number of local and state businesses and organizations are sponsoring the event including: Central Iowa Power Cooperative; EMC Insurance; Guarantee Roofing, Siding, and Installation Co.; Iowa Area Development Group, Iowa Gaming Association; ITC Midwest; Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and Terracon.