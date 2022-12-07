Lincoln company gets $20 million investment

It's not just student athletes cashing in on new name, image and likeness rules. One of the leading companies in the space just snagged its largest-ever investment.

Lincoln-based Opendorse announced Tuesday that it has raised $20 million from investors including Flyover Capital, Serra Ventures and Advantage Capital. Other investors in the funding round include former Husker and NFL player Will Compton and former Formula One Managing Director Sean Bratches.

The $20 million is more than Opendorse had raised in total from investors to date.

The company said in a news release that it will use the money to maximize NIL opportunities for student athletes through providing schools NIL operating systems, expanding services to meet demand from NIL collectives, building professional services and tech solutions for brands that want to partner with athletes and launching Opendorse clubs, which are membership-based, officially licensed NIL clubs that allow fans to support their favorite teams and athletes.

Opendorse already works with about three dozen college NIL collectives, including the Big Red Collaborative at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence said in the release that the NIL industry is moving toward consolidation, and, "schools, collectives and rights holders now know that a unified approach is the most effective path forward."

"Opendorse raised this round to deliver the NIL connectivity that student-athletes and their supporting parties need to succeed,” said Lawrence, one of the company's founders and a former Husker football player.

Opendorse is now up to 105 employees, quadruple the amount it had just five years ago, and a spokesman said it will likely add more employees as it expands its work with NIL collectives and brands.