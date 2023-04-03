B&R Stores has plans to buy a small independent grocery store in central Nebraska.

The Lincoln-based supermarket chain said Friday that it has agreed to buy Joe's Market in Loup City. The sale is expected to be finalized in May after longtime owners Joe and Pat Kowalski retire. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

B&R Stores CEO Pat Raybould said in a news release that the company plans to keep all current store employees.

"We look forward, with great anticipation, to adding the team in Loup City to our family, serving Loup City and the surrounding communities, and taking great care of Joe and Pat's loyal customers," he said.

Joe Kowalski has worked in the grocery industry since 1974 and has owned the Loup City store since 1994 with his wife.

"We have thoroughly enjoyed serving Loup City while working alongside our wonderful employees, but we have decided it is now time for us to retire and explore the next chapter of our life," he said in the news release.

The purchase of Joe's Market adds to B&R Stores' growing portfolio of small-town grocery stores. The company that owns Russ's Market and Super Saver has bought more than a dozen locations in small towns in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri since 2017.

