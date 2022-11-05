Lincoln radio station plans more fan interaction after downtown move

A Lincoln radio station is set to take over a high-profile location.

From its new home on the northwest corner of 11th and O streets — on the ground floor of the building formerly occupied by Lincoln Electric System — The Ticket (93.7 FM) will invite listener interaction, with live studio broadcasts visible from the street and a cafe option for people to come have a drink and hang out.

“This is a way to get excited about sports," said Derrick Pearson, the station owner. "This new building is like a sports-radio celebration. No matter what time of day, there’s probably a Husker hall of famer or national champion or current Husker in the building meeting people, signing stuff, high-fiving. It’ll be pretty cool.”

The move continues the recent transformation of The Ticket, which Pearson purchased in September 2021 and has since expanded from four shows running 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to local programming from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on many nights. Some Husker athletes have their own hourlong programs and can be financially compensated due to name, image and likeness rules.

Other regular hosts to add shows include former NU football co-captains Jay Foreman and Vershan Jackson and former star basketball guard and NBA veteran Erick Strickland.

The expansion of content and marketing required a larger space that Pearson began searching for a year ago. He said the new setup will offer roughly quadruple the space that the station has at its current location at 48th and R streets.

In addition to the cafe will be a green room for on-air guests, a retail space, more offices, an area for rotating food vendors, an outdoor patio and a new second studio that will allow for podcast recording at any time.

Construction will begin inside the new building in mid-November, Pearson said, with a goal of moving in in late spring or early summer.

has often bedeviled even guests who were looking for the studio, Pearson said. Fit snugly into the lower level of a building with three other small businesses, its physical presence has been relatively obscure even as it expanded programming.