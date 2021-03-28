Little Priest Tribal College gets new buildings and updates classrooms

The tribe is expected to be transfer the land to to the college soon. If and when that happens, Patil has his plans at the ready. (The Winnebago Tribe is one of the college's main supporters, and the tribe selects the college's board of trustees, who have to be members of the tribe.)

Developing the 10 acres -- making the campus substantially larger -- is a major element of Patil's five-year plan for Little Priest. He wants to add a student center, a new cafeteria and other building on that land, possibly including a wellness center -- mostly things that would boost the quality of life for students, thus boosting enrollment.

"That's where we're going to grow the campus," he said.

The 25-year-old college in Winnebago got a new dormitory and a new IT building in the closing months of 2020, thanks largely to various stimulus measures. They now have a total of nine buildings, including a building in the Village Market for community workshops and classes.

The new dormitory was being used by the Twelve Clans Unity Hospital early this year as overflow for individuals and families in quarantine and isolation. By the fall, the dorm is expected to be used for student housing, rather than as an ancillary medical facility.