Local Siouxland business owner feels the community's support on Small Business Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- If Black Friday revolves around the customer, with half-off deals and two-for-one offerings at every big box store imaginable, the following day, Small Business Saturday, is all about the owners working and living within the local communities they sell to.

For this year's holiday season, those small business owners in the Siouxland area were feeling plenty supported by local folks.

"It's important to support people in the community who are creative and entrepreneurial," Nightingale Coffee Owner Alexander Paulsen said Saturday morning while stationed at his pop-up shop within Rooted Boutique on Sixth Street in downtown Sioux City. Less than a hour after opening, Paulsen said that business was plentiful and steady.

Paulsen, who's been at it with his venture for several years now, said that a big part of what's sustained him and his business is the connection he can make with people on multiple levels.

"My passion for coffee has always been a passion for coffee and community and culture," he said.

Afton Wulf, a store manager at Rooted Boutique, said that it means a lot for the business that customers visit there before going online or to a chain store. That support is something that the women's clothier then tries to pay forward. "We try to support small businesses too," Wulf said. For them that means hosting a business such as Nightingale or selling as many local products as possible.

Small Business Marketplace

Less than 10 blocks to the east of Rooted Boutique, the Small Business Marketplace at the former Aalfs Manufacturing building was fully alive just a few minutes after opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Holiday tunes were playing at multiple spots throughout and Christmas trees were sprinkled all around. With double-digit vendors, customers were able to browse for small-batch soap at Loess Valley, grab baked treats at Crumb. or Livengood and sort through western bracelets at Rockin King Customs.

Two patrons, Judy and Keith Macziewski, said that a mix of pride and curiosity is what got them to come out.

"It really helps the community and we like being a part of this community," Keith said. "And the skills of this community I'm just jealous of," Judy added.

Another marketplace customer, Pat Abdo, said that she felt compelled to come out and shop to support a family friend's business. "I used to own a business, it's very important," Abdo said about keeping things local.

Blessings and difficulties

Right across the street, Beth's Flowers on Fourth Owner Beth Schwaderer said that holiday business there has been strong and constant.

"We have a very loyal following," Schwaderer said.

Even with that fanbase, Schwaderer acknowledged that the business has had to navigate through some difficulties over the past year. "(It's) hard to get freight and the freight that does come in is at a huge increase," she said.

Sioux City Gifts overseer Lou Ann Lindblade expressed a similar shipping concern but also worried aloud about the real and continued threat that online shopping can pose to businesses such as hers. "Do a little less online shopping and more supporting small and local," Lindblade said.

Brian DeWolf, the man-in-charge of DeWolf's Non-Sports Cards & Junque Shoppe at 1420 Villa Ave., said that the most-recent difficulty for the vintage-focused store was having to shut down for awhile in 2020 because of the pandemic. "It hurts," DeWolf said. "It hurts to see other businesses right around us close."

But on a day such as Small Business Saturday, DeWolf isn't hurting in the same way. He said that business was strong through the first few hours of the day and that people were looking to spend. That's what sustains him.

"I've been open 26 years and most of my advertising is word of mouth," he said. "It's friends."

