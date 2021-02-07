Longtime Bernie's Lawn & Garden proprietors retire

Duane Cory said his father had "some, not very much" experience with lawn and garden implements when he opened the store. "My dad had a tire shop, about half a block away, and he started selling Wheel Horse tractors, and they made a snow blower also. And then in '77, the building that we're presently in came up for sale, so he bought it. And he decided he wanted to this lawn and garden -- or, power equipment, basically is what it is -- decided he wanted to do that."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Duane Cory had worked at the store since it opened, when he was 20 years old. Tammie joined in at roughly the same time, and was effectively the bookkeeper, secretary and also "boss," according to Duane.

"I was there from the start I guess, when it first started up," he said.

The store sells power equipment -- lawn mowers, snow blowers, chainsaws, trimmers and so forth -- and also services them.

"You buy your mower there, you get it serviced there, it's taken care of, versus buying it from a box store, where they have no service," Duane Cory said. With proper maintenance, "a good quality mower" can last 15 years, he said -- but only "if it's taken care of."

"It has to be maintained, should be maintained yearly."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.