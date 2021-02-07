Longtime Bernie's Lawn & Garden proprietors retire

SIOUX CITY -- The longtime proprietors of a Sioux City lawn implement retailer and servicer have retired.
Duane and Tammie Cory turned over the keys to Bernie's Lawn & Garden Center, 616 West Seventh St., to new owners, brothers Colby and Tyler Behring, at the beginning of the month. The brothers -- Colby in particular -- had been his customers prior to buying the store.
"I'm 63, and Colby had approached me probably four years ago I'm going to say, and said, 'If you ever decide you want to get out, let me know,'" Duane Cory said. "And sometime this summer I just kind of decided I've had enough fun, I guess."
Tyler Behring said they plan to keep the store essentially the same as it's always been, including the name.
"We're not really going to change anything, we're going to try to keep the operation how (Cory) had it going," Tyler Behring said.
Bernie's Lawn & Garden was started by Duane Cory's father, Bernie Cory, in November 1977. The elder Cory, a World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient, ran a variety of businesses prior to Bernie's Lawn & Garden. He started the Metropolitan Cab Co. around the end of the war in 1945 and later owned the Radio Cab Co., then opened Bernie's Tire Co. in 1972 and Bernie's Used Cars in 1974, according to his 1986 obituary.
Duane Cory said his father had "some, not very much" experience with lawn and garden implements when he opened the store. "My dad had a tire shop, about half a block away, and he started selling Wheel Horse tractors, and they made a snow blower also. And then in '77, the building that we're presently in came up for sale, so he bought it. And he decided he wanted to this lawn and garden -- or, power equipment, basically is what it is -- decided he wanted to do that."
Duane Cory had worked at the store since it opened, when he was 20 years old. Tammie joined in at roughly the same time, and was effectively the bookkeeper, secretary and also "boss," according to Duane.
"I was there from the start I guess, when it first started up," he said.
The store sells power equipment -- lawn mowers, snow blowers, chainsaws, trimmers and so forth -- and also services them.
"You buy your mower there, you get it serviced there, it's taken care of, versus buying it from a box store, where they have no service," Duane Cory said. With proper maintenance, "a good quality mower" can last 15 years, he said -- but only "if it's taken care of."
"It has to be maintained, should be maintained yearly."