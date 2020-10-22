Lopez Foods wraps up first phase of renovations at Cherokee meat plant; more work to come

"With what we're trying to negotiate, we could fill up the facility almost immediately, if these negotiations go very well," he said.

The process of getting everything up and running could take three to five years total. Again, much of it will depend on the contracts.

"Depending on what Phase II and III are, and the timelines associated with each, there will be additional renovations that need to occur before we would bring our processes in," Lopez said. "There's a lot of walls, and rooms and other things, that don't necessarily fit our process flow. So we would completely demolish what we could, and remodel the internal areas to be a linear and efficient process flow."

The Cherokee plant is only Lopez's second. Its flagship plant is in Oklahoma City.

Lopez was originally called Anderson Meats, a spinoff of Wilson Foods, which built the oldest parts of the Cherokee plant back in the mid-1960s. Anderson produced beef patties for McDonald's as early as 1968; the company takes its current name from John C. Lopez (the father of John P. Lopez), who purchased a controlling stake in the company in 1992.