Luken, monument firm that made Siouxland Freedom Park wall, sells showrooms to Minnesota firm

"They do about the same carving techniques as us here, so the average person could not tell our product apart, which is really what we were looking for as a company, for a good fit," Luken said.

The Sioux City and Onawa showrooms are Sunburst's first physical presence in Iowa, Sunburst sales manager Jason Crandall said in an email to the Journal. The company, which traces its history back to 1917, is entirely employee-owned. Sunburst's monument fabrication is done at a centralized facility the company operates in St. Cloud. Monumental Sales, the parent company, also owns Granite Kitchen & Bath and Custom Limestone Products.

"St. Cloud's very close (to Sioux City)" Luken said. "Quarries are all over the world, and some monument companies have the quarries do the lettering, which could be many states away."

Serious discussions of a sale began in the spring of 2019; Luken made the first overture. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the transaction considerably, but it was completed by December.

"This sale was supposed to happen almost a year before, but then COVID came along and got involved and everything got put on hold for a while," said Rick Garvey, the manager of the Sunburst (formerly Luken) showroom in Sioux City. Garvey has worked there since 2006.