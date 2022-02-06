Major pork laws in limbo across U.S.

DES MOINES -- While pork producers are concerned about the consequences of Proposition 12 in California, there is still the possibility the situation will somehow get resolved.

California is the fifth largest economy in the world and it holds 12% of the U.S. population.

“Those are heavy pork consumers, folks,” said Cody McKinley of the National Pork Producers Council.

McKinley moderated a panel discussion on the subject during the Iowa Pork Congress Jan. 26. Joining him was Michael Formica, an attorney with NPPC, who talked about the legal issues surrounding Prop 12. The proposition, which was passed as a ballot initiative by California voters in 2018, has not yet been implemented. A California court ruled last week that implementation should be delayed by six months after regulations are finalized.

Formica said opponents of Prop 12 have taken the case to the United States Supreme Court but do not know yet if the court will take up their case.

Between those court cases, Formica said there is the possibility the proposition could be overturned or limited by the courts.

The major legal question is in regards to interstate commerce. The California proposal would not only put space requirements on pork production in California but would ban the sale of products sold in the state that were not produced in facilities that meet the required space provisions. That would impact pork producers across the country.

There is a similar proposal in Massachusetts that pork producers are also watching, Formica said. Question 3 in Massachusetts was approved by voters there in 2016, but before the end of the year the legislature extended implementation until Aug. 15 and moved jurisdiction from the state attorney general’s office to the state Department of Agriculture.

If Prop 12 does end up becoming law as is, some packing plants will likely work with farmers to meet the requirements of that market, which would mean certifying that a certain amount of space is allowed for all breeding stock. That could lead to more open pen gestation because all gilts over six months of age that could be breeding stock would require 24 square feet of space.

Stalls could still be used for farrowing, but changes would need to be made to most breeding facilities. The total cost per pig might be in the range of $5, according to Kent Bang of Compeer Financial, who joined Formica for last week’s session. But he said the move could also lead to increased sow mortality as animals fight, and fewer pigs born alive due to embryo loss.

