Maker of rodent cages for lab research buys 2 former Gateway buildings in North Sioux City

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- A California-based manufacturer of disposable rodent cages for laboratory research has purchased two buildings on the former Gateway campus in North Sioux City.

Innovive, headquartered in San Diego, purchased 367,000 square feet of advanced manufacturing and distribution space.

The company now owns Gateway's former Mexico and Peru buildings, as well as 14 acres of bare land on the south end of the campus.

Five iconic, black-and-white, cow-spotted metal structures were built in the 1990s by Gateway, a computer maker founded by Ted Waitt and the late Mike Hammond.

Acer, a Taiwan-based computer maker, acquired Gateway in a 2006 deal. The vast majority of the campus, which boasts 746,000 square feet of space on a 76-acre site, then sat empty for more than a decade.

Gerald Keating, a Florida-based investor with ties to northeast Nebraska, acquired the entire property from Acer in a $5.75 million deal in 2018.