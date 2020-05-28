Maker of rodent cages for lab research buys 2 former Gateway buildings in North Sioux City

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- A California-based manufacturer of disposable rodent cages for laboratory research has purchased two buildings on the former Gateway campus in North Sioux City.
Innovive, headquartered in San Diego, purchased 367,000 square feet of advanced manufacturing and distribution space.
The company now owns Gateway's former Mexico and Peru buildings, as well as 14 acres of bare land on the south end of the campus.
Five iconic, black-and-white, cow-spotted metal structures were built in the 1990s by Gateway, a computer maker founded by Ted Waitt and the late Mike Hammond.
Acer, a Taiwan-based computer maker, acquired Gateway in a 2006 deal. The vast majority of the campus, which boasts 746,000 square feet of space on a 76-acre site, then sat empty for more than a decade.
Gerald Keating, a Florida-based investor with ties to northeast Nebraska, acquired the entire property from Acer in a $5.75 million deal in 2018.
Keating then subdivided the five-building campus, connected by enclosed walkways. Four of the five buildings were sold and closed within 100 days of his purchase, resulting in over $24 million in private investment by three Sioux City firms, Connelly Development, Sterling Computers, and Nelson Industrial Construction & Engineering. The four buildings are now home to over 500 skilled employees.
Keating's sale of the fifth building, Mexico, to Innovive, completing his repositioning of the largest industrial property in the state of South Dakota.
Chris Bogenrief, president of NAI United, which represented Keating in the transactions, called it one of the greatest economic development stories in the state's history.
Bogenrief Innovive has started some manufacturing in the Mexico building, which boasts more than 100,000 square feet of space.
Innovive purchased the Peru building from Sterling Computers.
Sterling, which purchased the Pacific and Peru buildings for $4.68 million, kept the 82,829-square-foot Pacific building, which is now home to the tech company's 400‐employee corporate headquarters.
The 105,938-square-foot Peru building now houses FIMCO, a manufacturer of agricultural and lawn and garden sprayers. FIMCO is looking to relocate its operations there.
More than a dozen businesses acquired or leased space in other former Gateway buildings.
The same day Keating's deal for the campus closed on Jan. 10, 2018, a company headed by Dakota Dunes developer Bart Connelly purchased the former Argentina building for just over $2 million. The 225,000-square-foot building covers 11 acres on the south end of the campus.
Connelly removed most of the second floor of the Argentina building and converted a large portion of it into the United Sports Academy, a complex for youth athletics.
Three businesses also have moved into the Argentina, including Pella Windows & Doors, Connelly Development, Government Acquisitions and VIP Gymnastics.
Nelson Industrial Construction and Engineering purchased the 70,545-square-foot Main building for $1.9 million. The South Sioux City contractor converted the structure into a mix of warehouse and office space.
Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.