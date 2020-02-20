Marx Distribution, Dust Control moves to new location

SIOUX CITY -- Marx Distribution and Marx Dust Control recently moved to its location at 2827 225th St.

Marx Truck Line was established in 1953 by Robert Marx and his two brothers Wally and Don, at 2400 Third St.

Grady Marx started Marx Distribution in 1979, and operated out of the Third Street location until its recent move to the 225th Street location.

Grady Marx has been in the chemical distribution business since 1979, and the Dust Control business since 1989. The company has serviced many of the county roads in the tri-state area, providing dust control and road stabilization.

The company also announced a new member of its team, Morgan Wenzel, of Hinton, Iowa. Wenzel is a member of the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City.

