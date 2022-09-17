McCook Lake canal proposal draws ire of some North Sioux City residents

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Mike Chicoine has a plan for McCook Lake.

The South Dakota resident wants to construct an estimated 1,500-foot-long, 90-foot-wide canal on the southeast end of North Sioux City's oxbow lake. But that plan, which would compliment a new housing development, has come under fire from townspeople and been questioned by city officials for its potential to put additional strain on what's considered a drought-stressed body of water.

"If it goes through then we won’t have a lake. It would be devastating," said Renae Hansen, a resident and caretaker with the McCook Lake Izaak Walton League whose mission is to "protect the natural resources of McCook Lake and the Siouxland region."

McCook Lake, so named, in part, for John Cook, a Union general in the Civil War, is considered a natural "oxbow lake" which is a very specific body of water formed when a curve of a river, creek or stream is cut off from the flow of water. When the course of the Missouri River changed in the 1800s, McCook Lake came to be.

The McCook Lake Association is the organization tasked with working to maintain water levels in the oxbow and does so by pumping water some 7,500 feet from the Missouri River into the lake. At least $10 million has been spent between the Lake Association and the local Izaak Walton League chapter for maintenance over the years.

In 1987, the Association helped to put in a dike across the southeast end of the lake near where the proposed canal would go. That structure went in to maintain water levels.

Dirk Lohry, the McCook Lake Association's president, said the organization also advocates for the 230 lakefront owners by lobbying to governmental bodies such as the North Sioux City Council. He said when he and the group's members first found out about the canal proposal, they were quite concerned.

"We are against any expansion of the lake. And there’s a lot of reasons behind that. The main reason is there’s a real risk of having excessive leaching. In the past, we were responsible for dredging the lake and found out that the south side has a couple of layers of gravel that turned out to cause excessive loss of water," Lohry said.

Lohry said "extending" the lake with a canal would mean pumping more water into it and could create more potential for leaking.

North Sioux City City Administrator Eric Christensen is similarly worried about the strain a canal could put on McCook Lake as it's presently constituted.

"(The) city has some very serious concerns," Christensen said. "The developer wishes to begin a former river channel in order to create an artificial body of water. Right now, McCook Lake only exists because the Lake Association spends money to pump water into it to keep it full."

Christensen said he's been worried too about specific plans and figures and estimates being shared with the public.

"The developer hasn’t communicated that with the city or the Lake Association or anyone with an interest in this project," he said.

Chicoine did not immediately respond to the Journal's multiple calls last week to phone numbers associated with him. On Friday, a Journal reporter also stopped by an address for a property in Chicoine's name but no one answered the door.

In late August, Chicoine told Siouxland News that "the installation of a canal would benefit the lake, create more habitat for the fish and increase the shoreline."

Chicoine was scheduled to have a meeting with the city's engineering firm on Thursday but "pulled out of the meeting at the last minute," according to a memo dated Friday that city staff prepared for a City Council meeting.

The city said in the memo it would require Chicoine to agree to certain construction standards before they would issue him a permit. According to the city, Chicoine's applied for permits to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department as well as the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

In the memo, city staff said, "The City has also reached out to its Washington DC delegation concerning issues found with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit that was issued."

Along with proper permitting, the city has concerns about "free-riding."

"This person who’s developing this property wishes to connect to a lake and take advantage and reap the benefit of all the money the Lake Association pays to just keep the existing McCook Lake full of water and use that water for his project to benefit him financially without being required to cover any of the costs the Lake Association incurs," Christensen said.

Plans to develop the canal have come at a time when the region, for months, has experienced drier-than-normal conditions.

"It wouldn’t be a big thing if we had plenty of water, but we don’t," Lohry said.