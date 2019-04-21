SIOUX CITY -- Jesica Hanson has accepted the position of vice president of finance at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.
Hanson has over 20 years of progressive healthcare finance leadership and operations experience. She served as the Central California Service Area Regional Chief Financial Officer for Dignity Health in Bakersfield, California from 2011-2016. She continued to support Dignity Health as a consultant.
Dr. Stilianos Efstratiadis is the new medical director of cardiology at MercyOne Siouxland Heart and Vascular Center. Efstratiadis is an interventional cardiologist. Having done over 10,000 procedures throughout his career, he will cover hospital rounds, outpatient clinics in Sioux City and surrounding communities and be a leader in the cath lab.
Dr. Giovanni Ciuffo has been named the medical director of cardiothoracic surgery at MercyOne Siouxland Heart and Vascular Center. Ciuffo trained as a surgeon in Italy and has practiced in New York and Ohio. Ciuffo is also trained in TAVR procedures.
Christopher Nesheim has been named the director of Heart and Vascular Services at MercyOne Siouxland Heart and Vascular Center. Nesheim was previously the director of the Heart and Vascular Institute for Regional Health, Rapids City, South Dakota.
Amy Lynde has joined the MercyOne Siouxland's cardiology program. Lynde previously worked as a cardiac ICU nurse prior to working as an NP in an outpatient clinic in Fort Collins, Colorado.