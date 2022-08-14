MercyOne to partner with Crittenton Center on child care

SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has formed a not-for-profit partnership with the Crittenton Center to provide child care to Mercy employees.

MercyOne Kids Kampus will open Monday at an off-site location. The new child care center will provide care for 60 kids ages zero to five, Monday through Friday.

“We are so excited to begin offering this opportunity for our colleagues,” said Lea Greathouse, MercyOne Western Iowa vice president of Mission, marketing and support services. “Child care is a huge need for many families including our own colleagues and finding a place that is safe and affordable can be a challenge. That’s why it was important for us to offer this benefit to our colleagues at an extremely competitive rate for the market. It’s something they’ve been asking for and we are proud to now offer.”

MercyOne employee Kara Garcia said she wanted her child to be a part of the Kids Kampus because of the convenience it provides.

“Finding child care that provides coverage for over 12 hours and on a rotating schedule is very difficult. It was one of the most stressful parts about my maternity leave. MercyOne’s new child care provides that coverage at a lower rate than my husband and I found anywhere else. The staff are certified, the ratios of children to caregiver are low and there is a brand-new play area outside. We are so excited for our son to be a part of this great opportunity!”

The center has certified teachers and teachers’ aides who are required to take a minimum of six hours of training per year. They are also all trained in mandatory reporter, CPR, first aid, AED and early childhood essentials.

When the opportunity came up, Crittenton Center officials knew they wanted to be a part of it, child development director Erika Fuentes said.

“We have always counted it as a blessing to partner with businesses to better serve the community,” she said. “So, it made sense we come together with MercyOne to care for the little ones of the people caring for Siouxland. We know the value of providing a high-quality, early care environment so parents can know their children are safe and being cared for.”