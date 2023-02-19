DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — MercyOne on Monday is opening an urgent care clinic in Dakota Dunes.

The 2,175-square-foot clinic, located in a strip mall at 330 Dakota Dunes Blvd., is staffed by two physicians, two nurses and six support staff, said Muddasir Ghouse, MercyOne Siouxland executive director of rural hospital and clinic operations. The clinic has an X-ray machine onsite and testing capabilities for contagious illnesses.

"We began planning for this location over a year ago," Ghouse told The Journal. "Because we saw a need in this community for a full-service urgent care clinic."

The Dakota Dunes urgent care clinic is MercyOne's second in the Sioux City metro. The other one is along Singing Hills Boulevard in Sioux City, near the Walmart.

The new urgent care clinic was formerly occupied by Meridian Clinical Research, a firm that conducts clinical trials, before Meridian moved to a larger facility on Sunnybrook Drive more than two years ago. It's also adjacent to MercyOne's Dakota Dunes Breast Care Center.

Ghouse said the space has been completely remodeled. "Everything's brand new," he said.

Urgent care is, as the name implies, intended for patients who need to be seen for a non-life-threatening but still-somewhat-pressing medical condition, where waiting to be seen by appointment would be undesirable but emergency room care is unwarranted.

"Some common conditions treated would be ear and eye infection, fever, minor cuts, broken bones or simple fractures, minor skin infections, severe sore throat, sprains and strains," Ghouse said.

