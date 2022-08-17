Metronet kicks off construction of fully fiber optic network in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — A two-year construction project aimed at delivering a new fiber optic internet service to Sioux City is now underway.

On Tuesday, the Indiana-based Metronet started work on its $20 million, fully-funded fiber optic network that will provide residents and businesses in town with high-speed internet.

At this time, construction is going on near Singing Hills Boulevard but will continue to expand throughout the course of the project.

Per a press release, certain customers will be able to connect to the new service before the end of the year. The release then goes on to explain that interested residents can go to the company's website and request to be notified when installation is possible at their address.

"As our city continues to grow, it’s important for our residents and businesses to have choices in their service," Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said in the release. "Metronet’s investment in our community will provide residents and businesses in Sioux City with additional options for broadband and internet access."

Metronet, which is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, currently serves more than 125 communities in 13 states, including Iowa. Their CEO, John Cinelli, said in the release he was excited to see the business expanding to Sioux City.

"We are thrilled to provide Sioux City with a network that will support the community’s continued economic growth and development for years to come," Cinelli said.

Residents should get a notice, by mail, at least 30 days before construction work begins in their part of town. According to the release, yard signs will also be posted to alert people.

Metronet announced it would be making the investment in Sioux City in early March.