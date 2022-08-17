 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metronet starts construction of fiber optic network in Sioux City

Metronet fiber optics

Contractors for Metronet work on the company's fiber optics line project Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, along South Lakeport Street south of Singing Hill Boulevard. Metronet officials said the project is valued at $20 million.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — A two-year construction project aimed at delivering a new fiber optic internet service to Sioux City is now underway. 

Indiana-based Metronet started work Tuesday on its $20 million, fully-funded fiber optic network that will provide residents and businesses in town with high-speed internet.

At this time, construction is going on near Singing Hills Boulevard and South Lakeport Street, but will continue to expand throughout the course of the project.

Certain residents will be able to connect to the new service before the end of the year, according to a news release. Those interested in the service can visit the company's website and request to be notified when installation is possible at their address.

"As our city continues to grow, it’s important for our residents and businesses to have choices in their service," Mayor Bob Scott said in the release. "Metronet’s investment in our community will provide residents and businesses in Sioux City with additional options for broadband and internet access."

Metronet, headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, currently serves more than 125 communities in 13 states, including Iowa. In early March, the provider announced it would be making its investment in Sioux City.

"We are thrilled to provide Sioux City with a network that will support the community’s continued economic growth and development for years to come," CEO John Cinelli said.

Residents should get a notice, by mail, at least 30 days before construction work begins in their part of town. Yard signs also will be posted to alert people.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

