Mohr Funeral Home, at 1431 W. 29th St. in South Sioux City, is shown Wednesday. The South Sioux City funeral home and a location in Ponca, Neb., were purchased by Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes of Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY -- Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes, one of the largest funeral chains in metro Sioux City, has purchased the Mohr Funeral Home.
The deal closed Aug. 15. Meyer Brothers owner Dale Meyer declined to disclose the price paid for the Mohr locations in South Sioux City and Ponca, Nebraska.
Meyer Brothers, which dates back to 1960, had four locations prior to acquiring Mohr -- in Morningside and along Stone Park Boulevard, plus the Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel and the Becker-Hunt Chapel in South Sioux City.
"We'll basically be keeping things the same, we're not really planning to make any changes," Meyer said. "We will honor all of the pre-arrangements that are made. Some families do pre-arrangements, and they do pre-payment plans, and we're going to honor all of those pre-arrangement plans, just as the Mohr family would have done."
Donald and Diane Mohr were the fourth generation of the Mohr family to run the business, which was founded by Donald Mohr's great-grandfather, John Mohr, in Ponca in 1886. The funeral home is believed to be the second-oldest in Nebraska to be owned and operated by a single family.
Having reached retirement age and feeling comfortable with Meyer taking over, the Mohrs decided to sell the family business.
"We've been looking to retire for a little while," Diane Mohr said. The couple plans to stick around for a while to help Meyer with the transition.
