SIOUX CITY — MidAmerican Energy has begun a pilot program to see how well electric utility trucks perform in real-world conditions.

Three full-size bucket trucks, powered entirely by electricity, have been rolled out in Iowa: one in Sioux City, one in the Quad Cities and one at MidAmerican's training center near Adel, which will be used in the Des Moines area. The electric trucks are a tiny part of MidAmerican's fleet of more than 320 utility trucks, including 60 in Sioux City.

The Terex electric trucks have a range (the distance the trucks can go before running out of battery power) of 135 miles, according to MidAmerican. The hydraulic boom is powered by a secondary battery. MidAmerican has installed charging equipment for the trucks at the service centers where the trucks are kept.

MidAmerican spokesman Geoff Greenwood told The Journal that the utility will evaluate the trucks' reliability, durability, cost-effectiveness and usefulness at job sites.

"To see how they operate and see how they withstand our weather and field conditions," Greenwood said. "We are eager to learn how they perform in all types of weather and in all types of terrain that we encounter when doing maintenance and repair work."

MidAmerican doesn't necessarily anticipate any specific issues with the electric trucks, Greenwood said, but "that's really what we want to learn more about, is how do these perform in the hottest summer conditions and in the coldest winter conditions."

Greenwood was not able to say how much exactly MidAmerican paid for the all-electric trucks, except to say they're more expensive than their diesel-powered counterparts. He also could not say what the trucks' anticipated useful lifespan will be.

Electric Bucket Truck An all-electric bucket truck is shown at MidAmerican Energy's yards in Sioux City on Thursday. The utility has deployed its new all-electric t…

In spite of the higher up-front costs, the electric trucks might save money over their lifespan, in part due to lower maintenance costs -- electric vehicles don't need oil changes, for instance, and have fewer overall parts and components that fail the way they do in trucks powered by engines. MidAmerican would more than likely save money on fuel, given that the utility can supply its own electricity.

"That's certainly one of the aspects of the vehicle that we want to know more about," Greenwood said. "We will be looking at not only how does this perform in the field, but how much does it cost to maintain in the long term. Obviously it doesn't take fuel so we will have fuel savings right off the top. There are lots of maintenance functions that you don't need to do with an electric vehicle that you do need to do with a combustion engine."

MidAmerican's diesel-powered utility trucks also "spend a lot of time idling" at job sites, Greenwood said; considering the size of the fleet and the number of jobs they go on, this burns a considerable amount of diesel fuel. The electric trucks, naturally, won't burn diesel fuel while parked.

Given their limited range, the trucks probably will not be deployed to places far away from their service center -- a 135-mile round trip is 67.5 miles in one direction -- although Greenwood said they can be charged at public charging stations.

MidAmerican is pursuing a policy of electrification, Greenwood said; this entails replacing or supplementing, over time, its fleet of gasoline- and diesel-powered trucks and other vehicles with a fleet of electric vehicles. To this end they've purchased roughly 100 electric cars and hybrid minivans. On some of their newer utility trucks that aren't all-electric, the hydraulic-lift booms are powered by electricity. (On older bucket trucks, the hydraulic lift is powered by the diesel engine.)

"We intend to bolster this fleet in time, but we first want to see how these perform in the types of conditions that Iowa presents year-round," Greenwood said.

Even Terex -- maker of MidAmerican's new electric trucks, and a major player in the utility truck industry -- has acknowledged the direction its customers are heading. "Many utilities have sustainability goals with 50% electric achievement by 2025 and 100% electric by 2030," Terex said on its website.