Midlands physicians to join CNOS Jan. 1

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. -- CNOS, a physician-owned medical provider specializing in orthopedic services, sports medicine and neurology, has announced that the physicians of Midlands Clinic will join CNOS effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Midlands, which will take the CNOS name, specializes in cosmetic dermatology, gastroenterology, breast care, weight loss surgeries, wound care and other treatments and procedures. These will now be offered through CNOS, according to a press release.

All eight of Midlands' physicians on staff will join on with CNOS. Operations will continue at Midlands' clinics on Sioux Point Road in Dakota Dunes and at the cosmetic clinic on Sergeant Road.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Last fall, CNOS announced a consolidation with Tri-State Specialists, a provider of orthopedic services. Both the Tri-State Specialists and Midlands mergers were described as an "alignment" in CNOS announcements.

