Midwest Diesel Tech Academy aims to fill need for diesel techs

"What we're planning is, we're going to be building an 8,000-square-foot building out here, to increase the size of our training academy," Wallace said.

Their current space has training "boards" with real brake hoses and components, electrical cables, and so forth; the boards create their own simulated mechanical and electronic problems, which the students have to diagnose and resolve.

Wallace, who was a technician himself "a lot of years ago," spent 25 years teaching a diesel program at a community college. He was retired for two years before the academy, which took root earlier this year, brought him out of retirement.

The program, he said, has three priorities -- to train new technicians for Peterbilt dealerships, to train existing technicians in the latest in diesel technology and, in the future, to train diesel technicians for other businesses.

"Most every shop is looking for someone that has got mechanical background education, such as an auto mechanic or a diesel technician," he said. "If you don't have that formal education, then you've got to find somebody that's willing to give you a break."