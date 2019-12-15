Midwest Diesel Tech Academy aims to fill need for diesel techs

SIOUX CITY -- Diesel trucks, like other vehicles, become more technologically complex with each passing year.
That's why those who repair or maintain diesel trucks are now more often called "diesel techs" than "diesel mechanics."
"A mechanic is a guy that can fix the hard iron items, the engines, the transmissions, the axles, the brakes, the kingpins, the drivability issues," said Dennis Wallace, the instructor at the Midwest Diesel Tech Academy, a nine-month program held in a back room at Midwest Peterbilt Group offices at 2601 Voyager Ave.
"The technicians today are using their computer skills, along with the computer-based software, to log in and actually troubleshoot the electronics. We've got a lot of technology in our trucks."
Students in the program (the first class has three) get a total of 560 "contact hours" -- hours of contact with the machines and learning from Wallace -- spread out over 14 training modules over the course of the program. After some classroom time, they go out to internships Midwest Peterbilt's five locations, in Sioux City, Council Bluffs, Des Moines and Lincoln and Norfolk, Nebraska.
The current class began their lessons on Sept. 23.
After they finish their courses, graduates move on to 6,000-hour apprenticeships, gradually progressing to higher levels of expertise. The academy became a registered apprenticeship program with the Department of Labor on Dec. 9.
Wallace estimated the graduates will start out making $35,000 to $40,000 when they leave the academy. In about seven to 10 years, they could expect to make somewhere around $70,000. Some highly skilled and in-demand technicians could make six figures.
"A good technician is going to be paid very well," he said.
Trained diesel mechanics are in high demand in metro Sioux City.
"Just on Harbor Drive here, there's about 100 jobs in the diesel tech world available," Wallace said. "It's a huge marketplace for diesel techs today."
Midwest Diesel Tech Academy made the second round of Iowa's Employer Innovation Fund awards, which was announced Dec. 3. The training program received a matching grant of $50,000, which they plan to use to get more equipment for diesel education.
"What we're planning is, we're going to be building an 8,000-square-foot building out here, to increase the size of our training academy," Wallace said.
Their current space has training "boards" with real brake hoses and components, electrical cables, and so forth; the boards create their own simulated mechanical and electronic problems, which the students have to diagnose and resolve.
Wallace, who was a technician himself "a lot of years ago," spent 25 years teaching a diesel program at a community college. He was retired for two years before the academy, which took root earlier this year, brought him out of retirement.
The program, he said, has three priorities -- to train new technicians for Peterbilt dealerships, to train existing technicians in the latest in diesel technology and, in the future, to train diesel technicians for other businesses.
"Most every shop is looking for someone that has got mechanical background education, such as an auto mechanic or a diesel technician," he said. "If you don't have that formal education, then you've got to find somebody that's willing to give you a break."
Josh Cottrell, 38, is one of the three students at the academy. On Wednesday afternoon he'd just finished removing an axle kingpin (a pin that allows the wheel to steer) and was in the process of re-assembling the component.
Cottrell said that, beyond "hobby stuff" -- changing the oil in his own vehicle, troubleshooting problems -- he had little experience in mechanics before he joined the program. But he did have a background in computers.
Some years back, Cottrell got a graphic and web design degree from WITCC, and had taken courses at Iowa State University. He was never able to find work in the graphic arts: "I tried to find a job in it, couldn't. There just wasn't enough jobs out there."
So he sought out something that has a higher job-placement rate. Working on diesel trucks is quite a change from his previous work, be he seems to like it.
"I wanted something a little more hands-on. My last job was over-the-phone technical support for computers," he said.
Mason Dockter
Lifestyles Reporter
