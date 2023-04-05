SIOUX CITY — At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the Missouri River Historical Development group (MRHD) is announcing the recipient of their 2023 Economic Development Match Grant during an event at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's Anthem.

The competitive grant, which allows for up to $1 million, is meant to support projects in Woodbury County and has to be matched dollar-for-dollar through cash or in-kind contributions.

"The community has greatly benefited from previously funded economic development projects such as the Expo Center in Sioux City and the new medical facility being built in Moville," said MRHD President Steve Huisenga in a release. "We anticipate there being lots of public support and excitement for the economic development project that will be supported by this year’s grant."

MRHD's funding comes through an agreement with the Hard Rock which is allowed to run a gaming operation in the county by using MRHD's gaming license.

On March 29, MRHD named David Gleiser its new executive director. A longtime Sioux City resident, Gleiser previously served as a community and economic development director for Woodbury County. He replaced Katie Colling, who was named MRHD executive director at the end of 2019 and has now retired. Colling followed in the footsteps of Mark Monson, who had been with MRHD for decades.

In October 2022, the organization awarded grants totaling over $1.1 million to 10 Siouxland area non-profit organizations and governmental entities. The largest grant, $220,000, went to Plywood Trail, Inc. for the segment of the trail from Sioux City to Hinton.