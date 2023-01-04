'Mistakes...cast in cement': Warren Buffett is not on board for Omaha's streetcar project

OMAHA — Omaha’s streetcar project is speeding ahead, but Warren Buffett is not on board.

In a letter to the World-Herald, the 92-year-old billionaire noted that he rarely takes sides on local issues in his hometown, but decided to “make an exception on the streetcar issue.”

“It’s an important matter,” he wrote, “and it’s going to be hugely expensive if implemented.”

Omaha’s streetcar system overcame its last major hurdle on the road to construction earlier this month with the approval of $440 million in bonds to pay for the project. The project is also contractually tied to the development of a Mutual of Omaha skyscraper in downtown Omaha, a detail that adds pressure to the streetcar’s progress.

It would be difficult for anyone to tap the brakes now — even the Oracle of Omaha himself.

Still, Buffett urged caution and suggested that the city instead invest in Omaha’s bus system.

“Residents can be far better served by extended or more intensive service by the bus system,” Buffett wrote. “As population, commerce and desired destinations shift, a bus system can be re-engineered. Streetcars keep mindlessly rolling on, fueled by large public subsidies. Mistakes are literally cast in cement.”

The proposed streetcar route runs along Farnam and Harney streets from 42nd Street to 10th Street and along 10th Street between Harney and Cass streets. A route concept approved in September added a stretch of Eighth Street, between Capitol Avenue and Farnam Street.

Construction costs alone are estimated at $306 million.

But where Buffett sees an expensive risk, local developers and city planners see a catalyst for new, much-needed development in Omaha’s urban core.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said she met with Buffett on Wednesday and had a “friendly discussion about the streetcar and development in Omaha.”

“I have great admiration for Mr. Buffett,” Stothert said, “but I respectfully disagree with his position on the streetcar.”

Jay Noddle, a local developer and president of the Omaha Streetcar Authority, declined to comment on Buffett’s letter and referred a reporter to Stothert’s statement.

Buffett ended his letter by calling for a vote on the streetcar project.

“Omaha has good leadership and a great future,” Buffett wrote. “Our citizens deserve a vote on this huge commitment. If granted, I will vote ‘no.’”

Unlike general obligation bonds, like those approved by voters in 2020 to fund $200 million in street improvements, the types of bonds issued to pay for the streetcar do not require a public vote.

Since it was announced last January, the streetcar project has moved along with little public pushback from transit professionals or business leaders, but Buffett isn’t alone in his concerns.

Henry Burke, a former civil engineer with Omaha-based construction company Kiewit, wrote in a letter to the World-Herald his own concerns on the streetcar project.

Burke points to the high construction costs of streetcars, potential traffic issues between streetcar vehicles and drivers, and the potential risk that the assumed development along the streetcar route doesn’t materialize.

“There is an obvious viable alternative,” Burke wrote. “Omaha could easily build a system based on rubber-tired vehicles rather than streetcars riding on steel tracks.”

The rubber-tired vehicles could have a similar look to streetcars, but could get rolling with minimal construction costs, Burke wrote.

Tom Rubin, a transit professional from Omaha based in California, has also shared an extensive list of concerns with the World-Herald and Omaha City Council members.

Like Buffett, Rubin sees the streetcar as an inadequate and risky public transportation project.

Noddle and other streetcar advocates argue that its main use — at least for the first years of operation — isn’t for transit, but for development.

A months-long analysis of the project’s financial plan by a consultant confirmed what city administrators have predicted from the beginning: If all goes as planned, development spurred by the streetcar should more than cover the cost of paying off the $306 million project.

The analysis leans heavily on assumptions, including estimates of future property values, the rate of tax credits, the strength of Omaha’s economy and little change in zoning laws.

If those assumptions hold, the firm conservatively predicts that a special district along the streetcar route will have more than $600 million in tax-increment financing revenues through 2057.

The assertion that the streetcar is a development project has stoked another complex debate between the city and the Metropolitan Utilities District.

MUD has raised concerns of significant increases in water and gas rates for customers if the district is left to cover an estimated $20 million in utility work along the streetcar route.

Since 1970, the city of Omaha and the utilities district have operated under an agreement that states when utilities are impacted by a public infrastructure project, MUD is responsible for the cost. But when utilities are impacted by a development project, it’s up to the developer to cover the costs.

MUD sees the streetcar as an economic development project. The city contends it’s an infrastructure project. Since the streetcar’s announcement early this year, it has been referred to by city officials as both a tool for transit and a tool for development.

