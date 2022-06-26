Mixed-use building under construction in North Sioux City

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- A new mixed-use commercial and apartment building is under construction in North Sioux City.

Construction on the over-23,000-square-foot, two-story building, called Sodrac Place -- situated on Sodrac Drive, just off Exit 2 on Interstate 29 -- has been ongoing through most of this year. Project manager Bryant Likness said the developers are hoping to have the multi-million-dollar building finished in September or October.

The ground level of the building offers 11,560 square feet of space for commercial tenants, with space built to suit, plus a 2,216-square-foot common area on the first floor with a gym and a kitchenette, according to a property listing.

The developer is Kevin Heiss, president and CEO of North Sioux City-based Riverside Technologies Inc.

Lease-signing is underway. "We've gained a lot of interest," Likness said.

Plans originally called for space for six commercial tenants, Likness said, but one commercial tenant took two spaces. Other commercial tenants could, if they so desire, occupy more than one space.

One of the first ground-floor tenants will be Rock Valley, Iowa-based Peoples Bank, which is planning to open a 2,855-square-foot location there this fall. This will be the bank's first North Sioux City location and the first in South Dakota, and its 10th location overall. It will employ four or five people, a Peoples Bank spokeswoman said in an email.

Peoples Bank, which had been in the Sioux City market since 2018, had been searching for what they called a "pocket of opportunity."

"North Sioux City stood out as one of those pockets,” Peoples Bank CEO Al Vermeer said in a statement. “The new housing being built, redevelopment of the former Gateway complex, and the beautiful Dakota Valley School District all stood out to us, along with several more projects in various stages of development."

Likness was not able to publicly identify any other commercial tenants planning to move into the building.

The building's second floor will have a total of 10 two-bedroom, two-bathroom, approximately 950-square-foot apartments. North Sioux City civic leaders have said that South Dakota's low-tax environment has attracted new businesses and residents -- but, as is the case in most places, the city's housing supply has struggled to keep up with demand.

"The more housing that we can get in North Sioux City, the better. Housing's been in very high demand," said Andrew Nilges, executive director of the North Sioux City Economic Development Corporation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.