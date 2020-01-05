Moore and Corbett, longtime Sioux City legal practices, join forces

"For a long time, it was just Corbetts," Chuck Corbett said. His career goes back further than any of the other partners at Moore Corbett.

The Moore part of the firm had a variety of names over the years, changing with the lineup of partners. It was founded in 1926 by Louis S. Goldberg, an attorney and an accountant.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Goldberg was admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1968, in honor of his many years practicing law, and he apparently addressed the Supreme Court in a 1972 case. Like Corbett before him, Goldberg died of a heart attack in 1984 at age 86.

The firm was known as Goldberg & Associates, and it had a stable of lawyers and accountants. Later it was called Goldberg, Mayne, Probasco & Berenstein, followed by several other variations on the name over the years.

A series of area luminaries, including the late Republican congressman Wiley Mayne, have had their names on the firm.

The lawyers and the accountants had to part ways decades ago to accommodate updated ethics regulations.