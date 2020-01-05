Moore and Corbett, longtime Sioux City legal practices, join forces

SIOUX CITY -- This past week marked the beginning of the combined Moore Corbett Law Firm, which brought together two of the older law firms in Sioux City.
The merger of the firms, Moore, Heffernan, Moeller & Meis, L.L.P., and Corbett, Anderson, Corbett, Vellinga & Irvin, L.L.P., became effective Jan. 1.
Chuck Corbett, the sole remaining lawyer in the Corbett firm, said the merger took root "a few months" ago.
"Due to some retirements, and attorneys in our office going elsewhere, obviously I was attracted to this firm because of the reputation that it has in the community," Corbett said.
Dan Moore, a Sioux City Council member and the "Moore" in Moore Corbett, said his deep respect for the Corbett practice was partly why he found the combination attractive.
"When I first started practicing law in 1977 in Sioux City, the Corbett, Anderson, Corbett law firm was one of the premier real estate law firms in Sioux City," Moore said. "I aspired to be an excellent real estate lawyer, along with estate planning, and so I admired that firm for a number of years, because they were very good."
Corbett and his paralegal, bookkeeper and secretary moved into the Moore offices on the third floor of the U.S. Bank building, 501 Pierce St. The combined firm specializes in estate planning, real estate, litigation (including vaccine litigation), employment law, business law, education law and general practice.
Very old law firms
Corbett's grandfather, Edward M. Corbett, founded the Corbett firm, the older of the two practices, in 1896.
Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Christmas Day 1868, Edward Corbett had a rather Dickensian childhood -- both his parents were dead by the time he was 7. He boarded an orphan train to Northwest Iowa, where he was taken in by the Corbett family in Cherokee.
He graduated from Morningside College (then called the University of the Northwest) in 1894, launching a successful practice in Sioux City a few years later.
Edward Corbett died suddenly of a heart attack in Gulfport, Mississippi, en route to a winter vacation to Florida, in January 1940 at age 71; his three sons were lawyers themselves, and were his law partners. The elder Corbett was described in his obituary as "An Orphan Who Made Good."
Chuck Corbett's father Stanley, one of Edward's sons, joined the firm in 1934, and Chuck joined the firm in 1972.
"For a long time, it was just Corbetts," Chuck Corbett said. His career goes back further than any of the other partners at Moore Corbett.
The Moore part of the firm had a variety of names over the years, changing with the lineup of partners. It was founded in 1926 by Louis S. Goldberg, an attorney and an accountant.
Goldberg was admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1968, in honor of his many years practicing law, and he apparently addressed the Supreme Court in a 1972 case. Like Corbett before him, Goldberg died of a heart attack in 1984 at age 86.
The firm was known as Goldberg & Associates, and it had a stable of lawyers and accountants. Later it was called Goldberg, Mayne, Probasco & Berenstein, followed by several other variations on the name over the years.
A series of area luminaries, including the late Republican congressman Wiley Mayne, have had their names on the firm.
The lawyers and the accountants had to part ways decades ago to accommodate updated ethics regulations.
"We changed that in the mid-1970s, because they did change the rules on it, that you could not have an accounting firm and a law firm combined, so we separated the two firms," Moore said.
Though they no longer have CPAs, the firm's overall thrust -- the intersection of assets and the law -- remains largely unchanged.
240 years' experience
The eight Moore Corbett partners -- Dan Moore, Charles Corbett, Maureen Heffernan, Richard Moeller, Robert Meis, Angie Schneiderman, Karrie Hruska, and Nikki Nobbe, and two associate attorneys, Kaitlin Boettcher and Camille Brown, have a combined 240 years of experience in law.
Each devotes their time to a certain segment, or segments of the law (or "niches" as Heffernan described it). Moeller and Nobbe practice, among other things, vaccine injury law -- though Moeller joked that "everything" is his specialty.
"It's actually not anti-vax, it may not be what you think it is at first," Moeller said of the vaccine injury litigation. "It's a federal program to compensate people who have been injured by an adverse reaction to a vaccination, whether it's a flu vaccine, childhood vaccines, those kinds of things."
"And it's certain types of injuries, and there's duration requirements, so it's not just if somebody, you hear people get the flu after the flu shot, that wouldn't be covered," Nobbe added.
Their clients, Moeller said, come in from all around the country -- but they don't have to address juries very often, so they can work remotely.
Nobbe is also the newest partner in the firm -- as of Jan. 1, the date the merger became official. She's been with Moore for five years.
"It's pretty exciting," Nobbe said.