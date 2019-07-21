SIOUX CITY -- Two Morningside College professors gave presentations earlier this year during a meeting of the Iowa Section of the Mathematical Association of America at Morningside.
Eric Canning, associate professor of mathematics, gave a presentation on “The Use of Projects in Calculus II and Linear Algebra.” He shared his experiences of having students work in small groups to develop posters and presentations in his Calculus II and Linear Algebra courses.
Mitchel T. Keller, assistant professor of mathematics, gave a presentation on his involvement in developing open-source textbooks – textbooks that are freely accessible to the public and openly licensed. He also discussed his use of the markup language PreTeXt when working on online textbooks.
Canning has taught at Morningside since 1998. Keller joined the Morningside faculty this fall.