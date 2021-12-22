Morningside students collaborate with local groups on four projects

SIOUX CITY -- At a public forum on Dec. 16, Morningside University students presented four projects aimed at finding solutions to various issues facing the region.

Students in the Project Siouxland class broke into four groups and collaborated with work local groups: Downtown Partners, The Siouxland Initiative, The All Abilities Coalition, and The Farm-to-Table Initiative.

Downtown Partners: This team was charged with identifying a new business to recruit to downtown Sioux City. Students proposed which business should be recruited and why they believe the business could succeed in our downtown area.

The Siouxland Initiative: This team was charged with researching why recent college graduates either choose to stay in Siouxland or to leave with the expressed instruction to identify ways that organizations and businesses might be able to retain recent college graduates in the tri-state area. Students shared their research and their recommendations.

All Abilities Coalition: This team was charged with assisting Sioux City Parks and Recreation and Siouxland District Health with identifying which adaptive sport should be added to the region. This team was tasked with helping the partners increase the response rate on a survey and to analyze and interpret the data to create a recommendation. Students shared their recommendations and discussed what actions are needed to make these sports available.

Farm-to-Table Initiative: This team was charged with contacting local high-end restaurants to create potential partnerships between the restaurants and Morningside's Ag program. With the addition of its new greenhouse, the university is looking for ways to become a resource for local restaurants to provide locally produced food year-round. Students discussed what progress they've made on these partnerships, as well as some budgeting considerations to ensure success.

