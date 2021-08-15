Most Nebraska employers not yet ready to mandate COVID vaccines

R.J. Stevenson, an attorney with Baird Holm LLP in Omaha, said he’s had discussions with some employers, particularly in the health care industry, who wish to require their employees to get vaccinated — but are holding off at least until the Food and Drug Administration fully approves the COVID-19 vaccines. That could come as soon as next month for the Pfizer vaccine.

While full approval by the FDA does not necessarily add legal heft, Stevenson said, it would give companies more confidence in requiring employees to be vaccinated because the vaccines will have been more fully vetted.

Stevenson believes that between that and other companies mandating vaccinations, the dominoes will be “starting to fall.”

“When employers see other employers requiring it, they will feel comfortable about requiring it as well,” he said.

He added that there’s risk in a company pulling the trigger too early.

If other companies don’t follow suit, the company could see part of its workforce leave for employers who aren’t requiring vaccinations.

“Most employers would not be able to operate if they lost 25% of their workforce, or perhaps even 5% or 10%,” Stevenson said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, recommended Friday that businesses and colleges consider requiring people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in light of the surge of U.S. cases driven by the delta variant.

Fauci said that he opposed a federal vaccine mandate but that the velocity of COVID-19’s spread should spur private organizations to think about requiring shots.