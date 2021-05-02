NCC begins $9M expansion, renovation of heath science building

Enrollment in these programs has been steadily increasing, according to figures provided by the college. The health programs had 214 students in 2019-20, a 14 percent increase compared to the 2015-16 academic year.

Certain programs have seen particularly heavy growth -- there was a 148 percent increase in applications to the radiologic tech program over the course of three years.

Kim Karhoff, director of nursing programs at NCC, said the addition will have four "simulation rooms" and a nurses' station -- a simulated hospital, in effect, where the nurses-in-training learn the ins and outs of the job.

The rooms will have mannequin-patients with simulated pulses and blood pressure; the students can even give injections and IVs to the mannequins.

One simulation room will be set up as an emergency room or an operating room, and another will be set up as an OB-GYN room.

"In each of our simulation rooms, we will have a high-fidelity simulation mannequin, along with a control room and a debriefing room. And so students interact with simulations with our mannequin, and they get to role play different scenarios that we set up -- the simulation mannequins represent patients," Karhoff said.

There will also be a nursing lab with four patient bays (mannequins laying in beds) where the students can practice their lab skills. In addition, the new facility will boast classroom space, a student lounge, 20 offices, conference rooms, study areas, CNA lab and class space and an undedicated space that can be used for further expansion. The renovated Building H will have the back end of an ambulance where EMT students can practice their trade.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.