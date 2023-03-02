Nebraska banks earned less in 2022 than in 2021, but they still collectively made more than $1 billion for the fifth year in a row.

According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the state's banks combined to earn $1.19 billion last year. That was down nearly 13% from 2021's record earnings of $1.37 billion.

Only about 45% of Nebraska banks made more money in the fourth quarter of 2022 than in the same period in 2021. The last time that number was lower was in 2008. On the other hand, only about 2.7% of state banks lost money, the lowest percentage since 2016.

On a quarterly basis, Nebraska banks made $277 million in the fourth quarter, which was up from $262 million in the same period a year ago.

Overall, the nine banks based in Lincoln made more money in both the fourth quarter and for the full year.

The banks' combined fourth-quarter profit was $63.4 million, up from $59.2 million a year ago. For the full year, the banks earned $251.5 million, compared with $240.2 million in 2021.

Those figures were heavily skewed by strong profits at Union Bank & Trust, which saw its earnings increase by about 33% for the full year.

Overall, only two other banks besides Union Bank made more money in 2022 than in 2021, although none of them lost money.

Nationally, banks earned $263 billion for 2022, nearly 6% less than in 2021.

FDIC Acting Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg said in a news release that while key banking metrics continue to remain favorable, "the banking industry continues to face significant downside risks from inflation, rising market interest rates, and geopolitical uncertainty that could hurt bank profitability, weaken credit quality and capital, and limit loan and deposit growth."