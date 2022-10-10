Nebraska CHI Health facilities continue to have issues from 'IT incident'

CHI Health's Nebraska hospitals are continuing to experience problems from a cyberattack on their parent company in the past week.

Taylor Miller, a spokeswoman for CHI Health, said its parent company, CommonSpirit Health, was forced to take some of its systems offline after an unspecified "IT issue."

That has led to impacts at some of its facilities, Miller said.

"We continue to provide patient care and our clinics and hospitals remain open," she said in an emailed statement. "We have, however, made some temporary adjustments, including rescheduling or delaying certain appointments or procedures on a case-by-case basis."

It's not clear if Lincoln's two CHI Health hospitals, St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart, are being affected and to what extent. CHI Health also runs a number of clinics in Lincoln, and it's not clear how they are being affected.

WOWT reported last week that an Omaha man showed up to CHI Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for his colonoscopy appointment only to be told all appointments had been canceled.

Other media reports indicate canceled appointments and other issues at CommonSpirit hospitals in a number of states.

Miller encouraged people with upcoming appointments to call their provider's office to ensure schedules haven't changed. She said there might be increased wait times at hospitals and clinics.

"We are working to resolve the issues as soon as possible," Miller said in the statement. "We are grateful to our staff and physicians, who are doing everything possible to minimize the impact to our patients.

"We take our responsibility to our patients very seriously and apologize for any inconvenience," she said.