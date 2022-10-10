Nebraska CHI Health facilities continue to have issues from 'IT incident'

CHI Health's Nebraska hospitals are continuing to experience problems from a cyberattack on their parent company in the past week.
Taylor Miller, a spokeswoman for CHI Health, said its parent company, CommonSpirit Health, was forced to take some of its systems offline after an unspecified "IT issue."
That has led to impacts at some of its facilities, Miller said.
"We continue to provide patient care and our clinics and hospitals remain open," she said in an emailed statement. "We have, however, made some temporary adjustments, including rescheduling or delaying certain appointments or procedures on a case-by-case basis."
It's not clear if Lincoln's two CHI Health hospitals, St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart, are being affected and to what extent. CHI Health also runs a number of clinics in Lincoln, and it's not clear how they are being affected.
WOWT reported last week that an Omaha man showed up to CHI Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for his colonoscopy appointment only to be told all appointments had been canceled.
Other media reports indicate canceled appointments and other issues at CommonSpirit hospitals in a number of states.
Miller encouraged people with upcoming appointments to call their provider's office to ensure schedules haven't changed. She said there might be increased wait times at hospitals and clinics.
"We are working to resolve the issues as soon as possible," Miller said in the statement. "We are grateful to our staff and physicians, who are doing everything possible to minimize the impact to our patients.
"We take our responsibility to our patients very seriously and apologize for any inconvenience," she said.
PhotosFiles: Tracing St. Elizabeth's history
St. Elizabeth
Carriages pull up in front of the first addition to St. Elizabeth Hospital at its original 11th and South street location in this May 1898 photo. The original building is shown in the background. St. Elizabeth, Lincoln's first general hospital, opened its doors Sept. 17, 1889, in a remodeled 15-room residence at 11th and South streets. Construction began on the first new hospital building in 1891 and it opened in 1893. Additional floors and wings were added through the years. The 1893 unit is at the far southwest corner. When the hospital moved in 1969, the old building was bought by Lancaster County to be operated as a county nursing home called Lancaster Manor -- later Lancaster Rehabilitation Center. The hospital's chapel is still preserved.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
St. Elizabeth
St. Elizabeth Hospital, seen facing South Street in this photo from 1930. The 1893 unit is at the right.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
St. Elizabeth
An aerial shot of St. Elizabeth in 1956 looking east from its location at 11th and South streets. South 13th Street runs across the top of the photo.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
St. Elizabeth
Drs. Roland F. Mueller (from left), Gene Sucha, Gena Lanspa and Robert Buchman take a look at a new lamp that was donated to St. Elizabeth Hospital for use in surgical operations in October 1956.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
St. Elizabeth
St. Elizabeth Hospital seen in this April 1956 photo.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
St. Elizabeth
Lincoln's original St. Elizabeth Hospital crumbles as the wrecking ball does its job in March 1994 at 11th and South streets.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
St. Elizabeth
Lincoln Mayor Sam Schwartzkopf (left) watches Sister Frances Ann at the St. Elizabeth Hospital groundbreaking in July 1967 at its 70th and O streets location, which would become the hospital's new home in 1969.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
St. Elizabeth
A shot of construction of St. Elizabeth Hospital on an unknown date.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
St. Elizabeth
Here's how St. Elizabeth Hospital (right) and the older Lincoln Veterans Hospital looked in September 1968 from their neighborly 70 and O streets location when photographed from a residential point in the Eastridge neighborhood.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
St. Elizabeth
St. Elizabeth Hospital seen in this January 1995 photo. St. Elizabeth moved from its first location at 11th and South streets to its current home at 70th and O streets in 1969.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
St. Elizabeth
Bishop Glennon P. Flavin (back right) of the Diocese of Lincoln dedicates St. Elizabeth Hospital in September 1970.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
St. Elizabeth
Firemen Wes Schiermann (from left), Roger Schwindt and St. Elizabeth nurse Nancy Heckert examine the Circ-o-Lectric bed bought with Lincoln Firemen Benefit Association funds in December 1973.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
St. Elizabeth
Denice Schroeder, a surgical nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital, puts an anesthetic mask on Brenda Johnson while the other 'patients' look on.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
St. Elizabeth
Cuddler volunteer Marilyn Olson takes care of Andrew Stickney, son of Jeffrey and Margaret Stickney of Lincoln, in May 1985.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
St. Elizabeth
Richard Waller, director of radiology at St. Elizabeth Hospital, shows X-rays to Arlo McKeeb and Arlo's grandmother, Mrs. Anthony DiPaolo in May 1986.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
St. Elizabeth
A child looks on in St. Elizabeth Hospital's children's waiting room in May 1970.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
St. Elizabeth
The Rev. Ignatius Lempart, chaplain at St. Elizabeth Community Health Center in May 1985, meditates in the chapel.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
St. Elizabeth
A very tiny baby, Henry Wellensiek, of Syracuse, is seen in his incubator at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Oct. 11, 1953, at the hospital's original location near 11th and South streets. The hospital moved to its current home near 70th and O streets in 1969.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
St. Elizabeth
Debby (from left), Steve and Owen Berthelsen look over the birthing chair at St. Elizabeth Community Health Center in April 1981.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
St. Elizabeth
Robin Schaffert (left), a technician at St. Elizabeth Hospital in May 1993, tests Trent Carney's hearing as his mother observes. Shortly after moving to its current location at 70th and O streets, St. Elizabeth opened its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. In 1973, the hospital's Burn Center opened.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
St. Elizabeth
CHI Health Saint Elizabeth shines in a pink glow for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October 2014. The hospital underwent a $110 million expansion in 2001, which was completed three years later. It tripled the campus' size, adding a new six-story patient tower, a four-level parking garage and medical plaza building.
Journal Star file photo
St. Elizabeth
Paramedic/EMTs wheel a simulated Ebola victim in an isolation pod into the CHI Health St. Elizabeth Emergency Room on June 12, 2016 during an Ebola response exercise sponsored by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
Journal Star file photo
St. Elizabeth
A $1.8 million renovation of the Regional Burn and Wound Center at CHI Health St. Elizabeth -- completed earlier this year -- includes full-wall images by Lincoln-based conservation photographer Michael Forsberg in each room.
Kenneth Peterson, Courtesy photo
St. Elizabeth
Colorful murals line the walls of one of the eight rooms at the newly completed CHI Health Pediatric Place at St. Elizabeth. The unit — a unique, specialized eight-bed emergency room built just for kids — was opened with a ribbon-cutting Dec. 3, 2019. The project was made possible through the CHI Health St. Elizabeth Foundation and community donors, who together raised more than $750,000.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
St. Elizabeth
A child-size, multi-colored bear lies on the bed of one of the eight rooms at the newly completed CHI Health Pediatric Place at St. Elizabeth in December. The unit — a unique, specialized 8-bed emergency room built just for kids — was opened with a ribbon-cutting on Dec. 3, 2019. The project was made possible through the CHI Health St. Elizabeth Foundation and gracious community donors, who together raised more than $750,000.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
